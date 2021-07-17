The Good Place star has made her involvement in the MCU series official at long last.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has officially confirmed her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Disney+ series She-Hulk, weeks after reports first started making the rounds. With that in mind, the news doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the actress is clearly thrilled to be joining the world's most lucrative franchise.

While Jamil doesn't confirm which character she's playing, it's widely believed to be Titania, one of the title hero's most formidable adversaries in the comic books. Born Mary MacPherran, the villain possesses superhuman strength, stamina and resistance to injury, which means she'll pose a serious threat to Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters when they inevitably throw down.

It's the latest Marvel casting announcement to arrive unusually late, with She-Hulk having been shooting since early April under the stewardship of creator and lead writer Jessica Gao. Lead Maslany initially denied she was playing the titular gamma-radiated superhero before being confirmed shortly afterwards, while Hawkeye had been in production for weeks before anyone thought to officially name Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

In a change of pace from previous MCU streaming shows, Kevin Feige revealed that She-Hulk will be a half-hour legal comedy that runs for ten episodes, which should provide yet another fresh spin on the tried-and-trusted Marvel formula. As well as Jamil and Maslany, She-Hulk will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Tim Roth as returning The Incredible Hulk bad guy Abomination, with Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' as-yet-unnamed best friend, Hamilton veteran Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia and Anais Almonte in a mystery role.

Production on She-Hulk is scheduled to conclude over the next few weeks, and while there's no locked-in release date as of yet, the series is expected to premiere on Disney+ somewhere around the middle of 2022. You can check out Jamil's celebratory post below, which shows she's putting the work in when it comes to hand-to-hand combat.

