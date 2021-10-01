Jameela Jamil is sporting a whole new look for her role in Disney+’s She-Hulk. The actress revealed part of her style for the series on Twitter, posting a photo in full makeup and the red-orange hair that makes her character, Titania, so recognizable. Jamil is set to play a primary role in the series, debuting sometime in 2022, as the long-time antihero and rival of the titular She-Hulk.

While it isn’t much of a hint as to what we’ll see from Titania, the photo is a classic Jamil clapback, captioned, “ok boomer” as she winks at the camera. It’s unknown whether her red hair is her own hair or simply a wig, but she rocks it nonetheless, with a look reminiscent of the brightly colored superheroes of the mid-1980s, before Marvel began adapting and toning down their characters’ costumes for the screen.

Titania originally debuted in 1984 as part of the Secret Wars crossover comics event, living under the alias Mary MacPherran. She was originally given her powers by Doctor Doom, after finding herself in the middle of a turf war between superheroes and supervillains, in exchange for joining the Fantastic Four foe’s army. She possesses superstrength that rivals She-Hulk’s, as well as superhuman stamina and a high resistance to physical injury, much like Luke Cage.

Jamil joins Tatiana Maslany as Titania’s nemesis, Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, as well as Mark Ruffalo making a return as Bruce Banner, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, the officer from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk who would go on to become the fearsome Abomination. Also joining the cast are Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gongaza, and Josh Segarra.

She-Hulk is created by Jessica Gao, who serves as head writer for the ten-episode series, with Kat Coiro leading the directing team. Coiro will direct the series pilot and finale, along with several additional episodes, with Anu Valia also set to direct. No definitive release date for the Disney+ series has been announced. Check out Jamil’s post below:

