Star Trek had a strong presence at New York Comic Con this past weekend, with cast members from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Prodigy making first contact with fans to share what audiences can expect from the upcoming seasons of each series. Before the panel, Collider got to sit down with the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy for a roundtable interview to chat about the second half of Season 1, where the animated series is headed, and geek out about Star Trek as a whole.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set to return in October as Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) contunue their misadventures aboard the "borrowed" USS Protostar and try to make their way into Starfleet through legitimate means. The delightful Jameela Jamil, who is currently causing mayhem in Marvel's She-Hulk, is set to join the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy for the back half of Season 1 as Ensign Asencia, a member of Starfleet who works alongside Vice Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew).

Ensign Asencia serves as a navigator aboard the USS Dauntless, and given how little Jamil was actually able to discuss her character, the conversation turned towards which Star Trek characters she would love to see herself work with and joined by The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman who tag-teamed the discussion, Jamil also spoke about which bridge she'd like to be aboard and why she hasn't watched Picard yet.

COLLIDER: Your character gets to work a little bit with Janeway. Are there other Star Trek characters that you would love to see your character, or maybe yourself in live-action, someday get to interact with?

JAMEELA JAMIL: Yeah, I would die to be in a live-action. I’d lose it. I mean Data has always been my favorite character, I’ve been talking about him all day. I truly liked him. I'm obsessed with him. I was always obsessed with him. Like he's my favorite character in anything ever, I think. So being able to interact with him, with Picard, like just there are so many. Worf!

I love Worf. Nobody ever talks about Worf and I love that man.

JAMIL: No! People even decided to love the Ferengis before they loved Worf. Like, how? What the fuck is going on? Personally, I’m also a very grouchy person. I love him. I love his mating call, I love his deadpan delivery. So funny. The Next Generation was my first big introduction to Star Trek. I worked my way around after that. But yeah, that, DS9, Voyager.

DS9, another underrated series.

JAMIL: When did we ever see stories about fatherhood in these worlds? When did we ever see stories about Black fatherhood in these worlds? It’s always been so ahead of the game. And so therefore, I can’t wait to see what they’re doing now, because I wonder how relevant it’ll be in 20 years' time.

RACHEL LEISHMAN: Now that you're part of this world, what bridge would you give your left arm to go one?

JAMIL: It is actually Next Generation. Next Generation is where I would want to be the most. And there have been amazing stories told, and great captains including Captain Janeway, but Picard is my guy.

LEISHMAN: Have you watched Picard?

JAMIL: I haven’t watched Picard.

It’s so good.

LEISHMAN: You’ve got to, for hot Riker.

JAMIL: I’ve been afraid. I’ve been afraid of watching Picard. I don’t know. I’d heard mixed reviews and I didn’t want to see anything that could disturb that legacy for me.

LEISHMAN: Season 2 goes on a journey, and you think you’ll hate it, and then it ends and-

I gave it mostly A+’s. I gave it good ratings.

JAMIL: So even Season 1?

LEISHMAN: Season 1 rules.

I loved it.

JAMIL: I’m all over it, then that’s what I’m doing this weekend.

LEISHMAN: If you like Data, the end of Season 1 is gonna wreck you.

JAMIL: No, I was afraid. Like I haven’t watched some of the most recent ones because the legacy has meant a lot to me, and everyone’s been pretty harsh on some of them.

LEISHMAN: But hot Captain Pike and hot Spock are worth it on Strange New Worlds. Very hot.

JAMIL: I love this horny line of questioning.

What's so funny is I was also really hesitant to get into new Trek because of the same kind of line of thinking, and Prodigy last year at New York Comic Con was what made me go “Okay, I need to get back into Trek because it's just it's everything I love about Star Trek.

JAMIL: They’re so true to OG Star Trek in this show. Like, I feel it. Also, characters keep popping up that you didn't think gonna be there, and that's really exciting.

