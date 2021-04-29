In his 1979 book My Uncle Oswalt, author Roald Dahl wrote that “Lukewarm is no good. Hot is no good either. White hot and passionate is the only thing to be.” That’s helpful advice, even if it’s not something heeded by many tasked with adapting Dahl’s books into movies.

To be sure, books like The Witches don’t easily translate into film. Because they’re aimed at children, studios tend to try and squish Dahl’s stories into traditional kid’s movies. Unfortunately, the harder edges of these books get cut off in the process, which dilutes most of the fun of Dahl’s books in the first place! To read a Dahl book as a youngster is to feel like you’re getting away with something cheeky. These are books where people get eaten, cruel headmistresses run rampant, and wicked aunts get run over by peaches. They’re not meant to be hammered down into a Minions movie.

Live-action Dahl adaptations miss the fun of his writing and the endearingly scraggly illustrations by Quentin Blake that accompanied so many editions of his books. However, the world of stop-motion animation has become a reliable medium in which to reinterpret Dahl’s storytelling. The imperfect nature of stop-motion has proven a great quality for projects like Wes Anderson’s masterpiece Fantastic Mr. Fox and the underappreciated 1996 Henry Selick feature James and the Giant Peach.

An adaptation of Dahl’s 1961 book of the same name, James and the Giant Peach doesn’t begin in the world of stop-motion. At first, this is a live-action affair, with flesh-and-blood actors portraying the miserable existence lived by James Henry Trotter (Paul Terry) under the care of Aunt Spiker (Joanna Lumley) and Aunt Sponge (Miriam Margolyes). This dreadful life is interrupted when, thanks to the magic of some crocodile tears, a gigantic peach springs up from a nearby tree.

Initially used as a roadside spectacle to make money for Aunts Spiker and Sponge, James eventually travels inside the peach, where he meets a gaggle of anthropomorphized bugs who live inside. This is where James and the Giant Peach begins to expertly utilize stop-motion animation to bring the bugs to live. Even James himself is now a cartoon character, a figure who looks as detached from reality as the whimsical story itself.

This provides the perfect visual backdrop for what’s to come as the peach rolls off a tree and, thanks to the help of hordes of seagulls, begins to make its way to New York City, a destination James has always dreamed of visiting. James and his new bug friends, including the rambunctious Mr. Centipede (Richard Dreyfuss) and thoughtful Mr. Grasshopper (Simon Callow), get into all sorts of adventures along the way, including an extended encounter with undead pirates that was not in the original novel.

One of the biggest flaws that consistently plagues children’s book adaptations is the need to tether everything to reality and not let the weird simply be weird. Several recent Roald Dahl adaptations have suffered from this problem greatly, especially Tim Burton’s misguided Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. No longer can Willy Wonka be a simply eccentric individual like in the text. Now he must have a tragic backstory involving a cruel father to justify why he is the way he is. Decisions like these rob Dahl’s stories of the bizarre wonder that made them such fascinating texts to read in the first place.

Happily, James and the Giant Peach doesn’t opt for this approach at all. Because it’s told in the medium of animation, Selick and company have a greater amount of freedom to bombard the audience with strangeness for strangeness’s sake. Bugs can leap into song, rhinos can emerge from the clouds, pirates can swing swords. Screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick, Jonathan Roberts, and Steve Bloom show an admirable affinity for just rolling with the weirdness rather than holding the audience’s hand through exposition designed to dilute the offbeat.

The charming oddness of James and the Giant Peach is even something your ears can pick up. The sound team here, which includes sound mixer Agamemnon Andrianos, peppers the film with all kinds of touches that reinforce the eccentric nature of the film. For instance, there’s a constant audible squelching as the characters walk around inside the peach. More stable surfaces have the feet of characters like Mr. Centipede producing skittering sounds that remind you you’re watching a gigantic bug crawl around. Rather than tiptoe around the inherent creepiness of making a movie starring insects, James and the Giant Peach opts to lean right into it.

The movie also revels in voicework as dynamic as its sound effects and its off-kilter production design. This is particularly true of Richard Dreyfuss as Mr. Centipede, a vocal turn that doesn’t so much chew the scenery as viciously devour it. While he’s meant to be the rogue who ends up being the audience’s favorite character, the best of the pronounced performances here has to be David Thewlis as Earthworm. A constantly neurotic character like this one could have easily grated one’s nerves. However, Thewlis lends an endearing quality to Earthworm that makes you want to hug him rather than squish him.

These vocal performances demonstrate a refreshing lack of self-consciousness that thankfully runs throughout James and the Giant Peach. Dreyfuss and the rest of the voice cast aren’t afraid to be silly, because this is an intentionally oddball story aimed at children. That quality is also apparent in the film’s standout achievement: its animation. Here we see how James and the Giant Peach managed to cement itself as one of the absolute best film adaptations of Dahl’s works.

Selick’s prior directorial effort, The Nightmare Before Christmas, established feature-length stop-motion animation as a place to get weird and obtuse with your character designs. That streak is maintained here with the look of the various bugs James encounters. Rather than making them cuddly critters tailor-made for a Happy Meal, the likes of Mrs. Spider and Mr. Centipede are bizarre creations. The juxtaposition of cartoony features (like bugs wearing human clothing) with realistic qualities (like the detailed textures of their insect bodies) is a unique sight to behold.

Many Dahl film adaptations have used their visual means to tether Dahl’s characters to the real world. Selick, meanwhile, is the rare filmmaker to realize that the limitless possibilities of animation are the ideal way to capture the atmosphere of Dahl’s works. Like the man’s books, the animation in James and the Giant Peach is sometimes frightening, sometimes charming, and always delightfully odd. To look at frames of this stop-motion animation is to feel that same buzz I felt as a kid reading Matilda or The Witches for the first time.

The presence of Dahl’s unpredictable storytelling spirit in James and the Giant Peach is even apparent in the film’s shortcomings. Chief among these foibles is the script’s decision to deviate from the source material and have Aunt Spike and Aunt Sponge return in the film’s last half-hour. This feels like a distractingly tidy concession to traditional movie narratives, in which villains usually stick around as a constant presence to be thwarted at the end. Much of James and the Giant Peach enjoys being as unpredictable and whimsical as Dahl’s writings, which makes these oddly conventional details stand out even more.

Quibbles aside, James and the Giant Peach is a delight that has only gotten better with age. In the years since its release, several other adaptations of Roald Dahl’s works have been produced, many of them dedicated to turning his unconventional stories into something rudimentary. Luckily, we have a film unafraid of either the weirdness of Dahl’s writing or of animation that’s proudly oddball. Dahl’s books resonated with me and countless other young readers because they were so idiosyncratic. They weren’t afraid to have complex tones, deal with death, or have characters spout out all kinds of nonsense words. In other words, they were as unbridled and unpredictable as the imagination of a child. James and the Giant Peach and its wonderfully weird stop-motion world is one of the best examples of a movie capturing the “white hot and passionate” qualities that made Dahl’s literature so memorable.

