Sharp suits, shaken martinis, fancy cars, and multi-million-dollar poker games. We all know who I’m talking about. The man with a license to kill: James Bond. With acting legends such as Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and Sean Connery having played the role, it's no wonder he is burned into the memory of millions around the world. However, whilst the glamorous lifestyle is enough to make any of us envious of the life of an international spy, the first lesson in my intelligence module at university was this: being an agent is not sexy like in Bond films. You can imagine the shock. This might seem obvious, but it is amazing how we suspend our disbelief when watching a character who was named the most expensively dressed character of all time, completely ignoring how he pays for it all. So, therefore, the question becomes: how much does 007 get paid? The simple answer is that James Bond's lifestyle is less reliant on how much he gets paid, and more about who pays for what.

James Bond is Well Paid, But Not Mega Rich