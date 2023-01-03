British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly met with James Bond producers about the iconic role. Following Daniel Craig's exit as the Martini-loving spy, the actor was said to be one of the candidates under consideration to take up the mantle.

According to Puck News, Taylor-Johnson met with producer Barbara Broccoli recently, with the meeting reportedly going well. This comes as no surprise as Taylor-Johnson checks all the boxes producers are looking for in the next actor to play the world's most famous spy. To start with, he fits the 30-something-year-old direction that the Bond producers had revealed they planned to take. Co-producer Michael G. Wilson stated earlier that the team was looking to make the new James Bond a 30-something-year-old character, explaining that Bond could not be younger than 30 because he would be a man with some experience under his belt. In Wilson's words, “Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s a person who has been in SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

Besides fitting the ideal age bracket, Taylor-Johnson has also proven to have the action chops needed to play the character. He has notably appeared in Bullet Train, Kick-Ass, Godzilla and Tenet. He is also no stranger to massive franchises, notably appearing in the MCU as Wanda Maximoff’s twin brother, Pietro. Taylor-Johnson's Pietro had an uncredited cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, before moving on to a more significant role in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Image via Marvel

Despite the fact Taylor-Johnson checks all the boxes, Puck News explains there is also a risk that the actor might become too famous to play James Bond because of the next two films he is set to topline, Kraven the Hunter and The Fall Guy. Both movies will be out before the next Bond movie starts filming; Kraven the Hunter is set to release on October 6, 2023, and The Fall Guy is slated for March 1, 2024. Additionally, the next Bond movie doesn’t start filming for at least two years. Broccoli had earlier stated that there is currently no script yet because they haven’t decided on the approach for the next film.

No word yet on which other actors the Bond producers are meeting for role, placing Taylor-Johnson as the current front-runner for one of the industry's most coveted roles. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for updates on the James Bond casting.

