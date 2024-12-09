The 007 franchise made by Eon Films has been going on since 1962, so it's kind of expected that the main actors are going to have to change up a bit due to how demanding the role is and due to the natural human process of aging or wanting to move on to other projects. It's happened six times so far--an actor is selected to play the role, they do their part for a certain period of time, then they decide that they've had enough and leave the role behind, passing the torch to someone else.

As such, there are several films in the series that mark the final appearances of their respective stars, some of which are good, and some of which are downright pitiful. These are the best final films in the 007 series, marked by how well they give a send-off to their main actors, how well they handle the story or characters, and how satisfying they are to fans.

6 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Starring Pierce Brosnan

Die Another Day messed up in pretty much every aspect that it possibly could have. The plotline is ridiculous, the side characters are annoying, the villain isn't memorable and makes no sense, the action is way too over-the-top, and the CGI is laughably bad. Sure, Pierce Brosnan's Bond has survived some pretty unbelievable situations before, but that scene of him windsurfing down a poorly-animated melting glacier made even the most die-hard fans of the franchise roll their eyes.

To make matters worse, Die Another Day's villain initially starts as a North Korean military official played by Will Yun Lee, but the filmmakers inexplicably decided to have the villain get plastic surgery for some reason and change his face, meaning he is played by Toby Stephens for the majority of the film. This plotline is completely unnecessary and totally wasteful of Will Yun Lee's talents, who could have made an exceptional villain in the movie if he was given a proper chance. All in all, Die Another Day is a huge wet fart of a movie that is often regarded as one of the worst in the series, and rightfully so. It's no shocker that Brosnan decided to step aside following this disaster.

5 'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Starring Sir Roger Moore

The seven James Bond movies starring Sir Roger Moore are kind of all over the place when it comes to quality. There are some that are truly amazing, and some that are pretty terrible. Unfortunately, A View to a Kill falls into the "terrible" category. In fact, it's undoubtedly the worst of the Roger Moore era because it's just so bloody boring.

Sir Moore assumed the role in the early 70s, and this movie, despite coming out 12 years later, still feels like it's stuck in that era, making it feel outdated, tired, and uneventful. The action is kind of weak, Sir Moore looks and sounds bored of the role (which is fitting, because he never had to do it again following this movie), and there's very little that stands out about it. It's not bad in every single regard, but it's still pretty bad.

4 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

Starring Sir Sean Connery

Diamonds Are Forever marks the return of Sir Sean Connery to the role of James Bond following his absence for one film, but it also marks his final appearance in the role. To put it simply, this movie is just very "meh." It's not awful, but it's a far cry from being good. It suffered in its inclusion of Tiffany Case (Jill St. John), who was a rather intelligent character in the original novel, but in the film has been totally massacred, dumbed down to an incompetent gold-digger.

The action is fine, but a lot of the dialogue is super corny, cornier than one would expect for a Bond film. It's not that this film did everything bad, but it did enough things wrong that certainly sets it back in regards to some of the others films. There is no question that it is easily the worst film to star Sir Connery, which is probably why it prompted his swift exit from the Eon franchise--this time, for good. He appeared in the non-Eon Never Say Never Again over a decade later, but that doesn't really count.

3 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969)

Starring George Lazenby

On Her Majesty's Secret Service is both the first and the last film to star George Lazenby in the role of the British superspy. Many fans consider Lazenby to be the worst James Bond on account of his short time in the series, but that doesn't mean the film he appears in is bad. In fact, it's a highly underrated gem in the 007 franchise, marking a brilliant one-off that puts Bond through trials that audiences had yet to see.

In this spy adventure set in the picturesque Swiss Alps, fans get to witness Bond fall in love for real and experience more human emotions than he previously had up to that point, which really helps this entry stand out amongst the others. Sandwiched between two films starring Sir Sean Connery, On Her Majesty's Secret Service is captivating and well-deserving of a second chance.

2 'No Time to Die' (2021)

Starring Daniel Craig

No Time to Die was generally liked by critics and viewers, but was pretty divisive in the 007 fanbase, as it made a pretty gutsy move towards the end that left the fate of the franchise uncertain, though it was pretty clear what it meant for Daniel Craig's James Bond. There are a few major flaws in this movie, namely that Rami Malek's role as the villain is bland and uninspired, wasting what could have been a great role knowing how good of an actor Malek actually is.

Aside from this, though, No Time to Die is definitely non-traditional when it comes to James Bond movies, but that's kind of a good thing, because it's definitely one of the more memorable ones. Even if it did leave the franchise at a crossroads and spark many online debates about the direction the film had taken, it's a solid movie that was easy to enjoy for its high-stakes action and emotional factor.