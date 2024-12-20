The James Bond franchise has lasted so long in part because of its ability to adapt. The series has taken various forms across the decades, with six actors, many different styles and tones, and varying degrees of fidelity to the original books. No cinematic Bond is entirely faithful to Ian Fleming's novels, but some are certainly closer to the author's original vision than others. On the page, Bond is simultaneously dull and complex; talented and skillful, witty and suave, but also damaged, cynical, and prone to various vices.

With this in mind, this list looks at how all the different incarnations of Bond stack up against the books. Now's as good a time as any, with the hunt for a new 007 generating more and more speculation each month. From the jocular Roger Moore to the ruthlessly cool Sean Connery, each of these stars put their own stamp on the world's most famous spy.

6 Roger Moore

(1973–1985)

“I’ll have a vodka martini. Shaken, not stirred.” Occupying the lowest place on this list is Roger Moore's take on the secret agent, who appeared in seven movies, including Live and Let Die, Octopussy, and The Spy Who Loved Me. Moving away from the darker realities of the book, his version of the character is suave but lighthearted, and even humorous, occasionally often bordering on camp.

This Bond is less emotionally complex and more interested in witty one-liners and outlandish antics. He's more of a charismatic, larger-than-life action hero than a conflicted, hard-edged spy. This describes most of the Moore Bond movies overall, which tended to be quite over-the-top and unbelievable. Bond producer Richard Maibaum admitted this, saying, "With Moonraker, we went too far in the outlandish. The audience did not believe anymore and Roger spoofed too much." That said, most of Moore's performances in the franchise are still highly enjoyable in their own wry, fun way.

5 Pierce Brosnan

(1995–2002)

“I have not played with you quite so… rough.” Pierce Brosnan landed his Bond role thanks to his classic British movie star looks and his performance in Remington Steele, but his work as 007 was something of a mixed bag. He did a good job with the humor and the action but, again, lacked the darker edge of book Bond. His films also consciously deviated from the books in several ways, with the filmmakers clearly trying to make a Bond tailored to a mid-'90s and early 2000s audience.

For example, Brosnan's character is less dominant than previous iterations. He also doesn't smoke. In this regard, Brosnan's Bond films are almost more of a reflection of the time in which they were made than of the original novels. As a result, Brosnan's tenure as Bond produced both hits and misses. GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day were box office successes but received mixed reviews, with many fans taking a while to warm up to the star.

4 George Lazenby

(1969)

“This never happened to the other guy.” The only non-British Bond (he was Australian), George Lazenby made only a single appearance as the iconic character, starring in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The movie didn't go well with audiences at the time but has since been more positively reevaluated. Overall, Lazenby's interpretation is flawed yet interesting, and perhaps somewhat underrated.

His Bond is emotionally vulnerable, especially with the tragic events of the film, which aligns with Fleming's depiction of the character as a man capable of deep emotion and pain. He's not as perfect and superhuman as Connery's version sometimes appeared, which is a welcome change. However, Lazenby’s Bond is also less refined and polished than Connery's and lacks the depth that later actors like Craig or Dalton would bring to the character. For all these reasons, Lazenby lands in the middle of the pack in terms of book accuracy.

3 Timothy Dalton

(1987–1989)

“The world is not enough.” Succeeding the jollier Moore, Timothy Dalton served up a more serious, less flamboyant version of Bond, capturing the more morally ambiguous aspects of the character. Dalton's 007 is less about charm and more about duty, grit, and emotional restraint. Films like The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill reflect a more cynical, almost tortured version of the character, in keeping with the early novels' vision of Bond as a man who is both detached and burdened by his work.

This was the result of significant effort on the actor's part. Dalton strove for book accuracy, doing extensive research and reading the novels closely. He was also clearly uncomfortable with the puns and one-liners, keeping them to a minimum. However, some would argue that Dalton overdid it with his darker performance, to the point that he didn't always come across as the "gentleman spy" of the books.

2 Daniel Craig

(2006–2021)

“The name’s Bond. James Bond.” Daniel Craig brought a grittier and more realistic edge to Bond, helping to strip the franchise back to the bare essentials. While his portrayal is a departure from the earlier, more suave iterations of the character, it is perhaps the most faithful to the original novel's emotional complexity and physical vulnerability. Craig's Bond reflects Fleming's more brooding vision of the character, particularly in his depiction of Bond's early years as a newly-minted 00 agent. Like the literary Bond, he's conflicted, often questioning his role.

A Bond who made mistakes, succumbed to temptation, and frequently lost fights was a breath of fresh air. This depiction seemed more suited to public sentiment in the mid to late 2000s. While not an everyman, he's more grounded and introspective than Dalton and Brosnan. Likewise, in Craig's movies, compelling performances and psychological depth took precedence over high-tech gadgets and witty banter. Sean Connery himself appreciated Craig's spin on Bond, calling him a "terrific choice."

1 Sean Connery

(1962–1967, 1971, 1983)

“I think he got the point.” Claiming the top spot on this list - perhaps unsurprisingly - is Sean Connery, the first and probably the most iconic of the Bonds. While he's not 100% book accurate (Fleming himself has said that the literary Bond wouldn't work on screen without at least a few tweaks), Connery captured the essence of the book character, both in terms of his heroic traits and his more toxic ones. He's suave, charming, witty, and ruthless, sometimes cold, occasionally vulnerable, often haunted.

Connery's Bond can be chauvinistic, arrogant, and mean, but he's fundamentally good and capable of bravery and selflessness. Taken together, these elements add up to a legendary performance that set an incredibly high par for the series. After the success of the films, even the author said that it was difficult to imagine anyone else in the role. Roger Moore agreed, saying, "Sean was Bond. He created Bond. He embodied Bond and because of Sean, Bond became an instantly recognizable character the world over."

