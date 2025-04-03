The art of wearing well-tailored tuxedos, shaken martinis, and someway along the line, saving the world is where James Bond functions at his supreme best. The character has been embodied by a number of men over the years, one of them being Pierce Brosnan. The actor portrayed Bond four times between 1995-2002, taking up the role firstly in GoldenEye and finally in Die Another Day in 2002. In recent times, the British superspy has been portrayed by Daniel Craig, with the character's future up in the air recently. Brosnan has shared an optimistic outlook about Amazon and James Bond now that the creative control of the franchise has been taken from the Broccoli family.

The future of James Bond lies in the hands of Amazon now, after purchasing Bond distributor MGM in 2022, and Brosnan shares his thoughts on what comes next. Brosnan's latest project is the Paramount+ series, MobLand, and in a recent interview with Screen Rant promoting the series, the actor expressed that Amazon knows how valued and loved Bond is by audiences. Brosnan's comments read:

"I wish them well, and that's it. It's as simple as that, really. I really hope they take care of it and I'm sure they will. It's a much loved character. There's no other character on the stage like him, really. They know what they're doing, the studio, and they'll take care of him, I'm sure."

Brosnan's career has taken a different route these days with his role in the gangster drama, Mobland created by Ronan Bennett with Guy Ritchie helming episodes for Paramount+. The shows sees Brosnan starring alongside Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren, with Bennett and Jez Butterworth writing. Brosnan was recently quizzed on the possibility of returning as James Bond, to which the actor responded, saying, "Really? That’s nuts. Oh for God’s sake, let’s see where the wind takes us. My wife tells me some of this stuff, about the buzz going on here and there, but she hadn’t told me that one.”

Amazon Plans ‘Fresh, Exotic New’ James Bond Movie