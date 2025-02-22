The James Bond fandom—and the entertainment industry writ large, to some extent, was shaken (yeah, stirred too, let's get that out of the way now) on Thursday, with the announcement that Amazon MGM has acquired creative control of the 007 franchise. Ever since Ian Fleming's MI6 spy first appeared on cinema screens in the early '60s, Albert "Cubby" Broccoli and family have been his boss. Following months if not years of reporting that the franchise was in something of a stalemate, and that Eon and Amazon weren't getting along (notably in a Wall Street Journal report late last year), this is undeniably a shock; it is also the source of trepidation bordering on fear and maybe just the smallest bit of excited curiosity among fans. There have been periods over the series' 60-year-plus run in which there was a Bond film coming out every year; compare that with the two Bond films that have been released in the past decade. At least something is happening.

Amazon's primary focus right now should be, above all, taking the time and care to deliver one rock-solid James Bond film (it'll be the 26th in the official franchise), and nothing more, for now. Amazon, this is a wish list in sincerity. Please take these suggestions and assertions into account in your handling of what is easily the greatest and most historic franchise in cinema history.