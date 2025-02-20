There were shockwaves across Hollywood earlier today when it emerged that Amazon MGM Studios had officially secured full creative control over the iconic spy series James Bond, but now it's becoming clear just exactly what it cost. According to an explosive report this afternoon at Deadline, it seems that the "everything" giant shelled out an astonishing $1 billion more just to get Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to cede their creative control over the character.

Now, Amazon’s deal with Broccoli and Wilson clears the way for the studio to finally steer the Bond franchise in any direction it chooses, a move that many insiders saw as inevitable given Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in 2022. The streamer originally overpaid for MGM, largely due to the potential value of Bond, but it was never able to fully exploit the franchise with Broccoli and Wilson maintaining strict creative oversight.

The big-money deal, which isn't yet official or ratified, is expected to mark a major shift for the franchise. Amazon’s executives are already setting their sights on expanding Bond into a broader cinematic universe, drawing comparisons to Marvel and Star Wars, even though such ideas were previously shut down by Broccoli and Wilson. Amazon is now free to explore spin-off films, TV series, and more, potentially bringing back fan-favorite Bond villains or supporting characters in their own projects. Yes, that means ideas like Pussy Galore: Origins, or Goldfinger: The Early Years could be en route.

Why Did Barbara Broccoli Give Up Bond?

Broccoli, who had always been a fiercely protective custodian of Bond's legacy, had long resisted Amazon’s ambitions, rejecting spin-off ideas and maintaining Bond as a big-screen brand, but the report noted that Wilson’s retirement and mounting pressure to modernize the franchise ultimately pushed Broccoli to step aside. “She’s a fighter,” one insider said, “but she got tired of fighting.”

With Broccoli and Wilson no longer in control, Amazon is looking to lock in a top-tier creative executive to oversee the Bond universe in a Kevin Feige-style role. This could also open the door for big-name directors who previously expressed interest in Bond, such as Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, but were unwilling to work under EON’s creative restrictions. Another top priority will be casting the next James Bond with an actor young enough to carry the role for at least a decade, much like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig before them.

