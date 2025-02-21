The film world was hit with a bombshell today when longtime James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson turned over creative control of the superspy film series to Amazon MGM Studios. From a business standpoint, this makes sense: MGM Studios also includes the United Artists banner, which has released every James Bond film since the franchise's inception, and Bond himself is a major figure in film history - to the point where people often speculate on who will put on the tuxedo next. What makes this shocking is that for years, Broccoli was overly protective of the Bond franchise to the point where she reportedly clashed with Amazon heads over the direction of said franchise. For her to change her mind is a very big deal, but given Amazon's approach to other films, its creative control of Bond could end up hurting a truly iconic film franchise.

Amazon’s Approach To Film Distribution Could Affect James Bond’s Legacy in Theaters

The biggest question on everyone's lips regarding the Amazon/Bond arrangement is "What's going to happen to the next James Bond movie?" This is a fair question because Amazon has been rather sporadic with how it approaches its film slate. Some films will have a brief run in theaters before going to Prime Video, while others will hit streaming upfront. And like most studios, Amazon often changes its mind on what goes where. The biggest examples are Red One, which apparently was supposed to go straight to streaming but received a theatrical release (and failed to inspire Christmas Joy in anyone) while Road House was meant to debut in theaters but went straight to Prime - and incurred the wrath of director Doug Liman, who blasted Amazon for supposedly going back on its word about supporting theatrical releases. "Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures," he wrote in a editorial.

This approach means that a future Bond film could debut on Prime Video, rather than theaters, and that would be a shame as James Bond is a character built for the big screen. His races to save the world, his romancing beautiful women, and his adrenaline-fueled, jet-setting missions wouldn't hit as hard if they debuted on your computer or phone first; that would be like if Wicked had first shown up on Peacock or Barbie was a Max exclusive. In fact, the last Bond film, No Time To Die, cemented 007's presence at the cinema. Despite a production that saw an overhaul in directors and the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back its release date, No Time to Die eventually made it to theaters and was a resounding success. This proves that Amazon should definitely go all out for a theatrical release, rather than leaping to Prime first.

Amazon Might Try To Make James Bond a Universe – and It Doesn’t Need That