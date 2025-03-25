Amy Pascal and David Heyman have officially signed deals to become the producers of the next James Bond movie. Amazon MGM have selected the producers due to their successful global box office record, as the franchise enters a new era in its history without the leadership of the Broccoli family. A new protagonist for the franchise hasn't been selected yet. Not much is known about the premise of the next James Bond film, but with Amazon MGM quickly hiring producers after obtaining the rights to the franchise, it's evident that the project is a high priority for the studio.

Amy Pascal has been working as a major film producer over the course of decades. The executive has been in charge of the Spider-Man franchise ever since Tom Holland was appointed as the face behind the hero's mask. Pascal has managed to turn the franchise into a major success, with Spider-Man: No Way Home taking in more than $1 billion at the global box office. The producer will be involved with the upcoming fourth installment of the series. The sequel will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Amy Pascal has also been in charge of producing Sony's Spider-Man Universe, the series of spinoffs that began with Venom.

David Heyman has found success in the Wizarding World. Ever since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released, Heyman knew that he had found box office gold. The executive was involved with the development of the rest of the franchise. After working on the Harry Potter movies for more than a decade, David Heyman decided to return to the Wizarding World with the development of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The spinoff franchise starring Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander wasn't as successful as its predecessor, but Heyman's record remains undeniably impressive.

The Next James Bond is On His Way

Image via MGM

While it's true that no actor has been selected as the new James Bond, the new era of the franchise has been in development for a while. The Broccoli family disagreed with Amazon MGM when it came to rapidly developing new movies based on the character, as well as a number of streaming television spinoffs. Daniel Craig was the last person responsible for playing James Bond on the big screen. The Knives Out star's time as the secret agent came to an end with No Time to Die. With how fast the development of the new movie is coming along, it might not be long before a new James Bond is announced.

A release date for the next James Bond movie hasn't been set by Amazon MGM. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.