The name’s Broccoli, Barbara Broccoli, and she's not mincing her words when it comes to Amazon Studios' approach to James Bond. According to a Wall Street Journal exposé, the longtime steward of the Bond franchise is locked in a high-stakes game of Baccarat with Amazon that would make Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) blush. Amazon bought MGM, and the connected rights to distribute the Bond movies, in a huge $6.5 billion deal nearly 3 years ago, but so far, it's not been smooth sailing, with the WSJ article reporting that Broccoli dismissed Amazon executives as “f---ing idiots.”

The crux of the conflict appears to be a fundamental clash of ideologies. Broccoli, who inherited the iconic franchise from her father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, is determined to preserve the legacy of Britain’s most famous secret agent as a cinema event that comes around every few years. Amazon, on the other hand, seems eager to integrate Bond into its streaming-first strategy and find ways to milk the Bond franchise for all it's worth.

Broccoli’s approach to Bond is famously hands-on, which is a far cry from the fast-paced, quantity-over-quality mindset that defines much of the streaming landscape. Under her stewardship, Bond movies have maintained their status as big-screen spectacles, even as the rest of Hollywood increasingly pivots toward streaming. Amazon, for their part, want to modernize things and have various offshoots, like a James Bond TV series, a Moneypenny spin-off, and even a female 007. Broccoli's response to this was simply to remind the dissenting voices that the contract signed states that Broccoli and Wilson have final say over anything involving old Jimmy Bond.

In her view, Bond’s future cannot be dictated by “temporary people making permanent decisions,” a mantra she inherited from her father. For Broccoli, protecting Bond means protecting the legacy of a character who has not only weathered countless on-screen threats but also navigated decades of shifting cultural tides.

James Bond's Future Is Up in the Air

The fallout between Broccoli and Amazon has left the Bond franchise in limbo, with no clear timeline for the next installment. The series hasn’t moved forward since No Time to Die hit theaters in 2021, marking Bond’s longest hiatus since the six-year gap between 1989’s Licence to Kill and 1995’s GoldenEye. For Broccoli, however, taking her time is a matter of principle.

