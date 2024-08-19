Over the series' 25-film run (the Eon films, that is), James Bond has seen many allies come and go. There have been so many, in fact, that it's kind of hard to remember who is who, especially if they're just a one-off character. However, on occassion one comes along that is simply unforgettable. Not only are they crucial to ensuring the film has a happy ending, but they are brilliant to watch and easy to love.

These allies hold special places in the hearts of many a Bond fan, so much so, in fact, that they have made reappearances due to popular demand. They're also great because they're all so varied and vastly different, yet provide much-needed assistance to the world's greatest superspy in whatever ways they can, whether it's simple intelligence or by actually getting their hands dirty. These are James Bond's best a strongest allies; the very best out of the hundreds that have appeared in the franchise.

10 Valentin Zukovsky

First appearance: 'GoldenEye' (1995)

Valentin Zukovsky is played by the late Robbie Coltrane, and is a former KGB agent turned mob boss that first appears in GoldenEye. Initially, he and Pierce Brosnan's Bond are rivals, resulting from a feud in which Bond shot Valentin in the leg, causing him a permanent limp. However, when Bond convinces him to help in exchange for profit, he eventually relents.

Their relationship from GoldenEye is strictly that of business, however, Zukovsky later appears in The World is Not Enough (1999), where he has become the owner of a casino in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Bond seeks his help once again for information. Bond is later captured, but Zukovsky shockingly leads an assault on Maiden Tower in Istanbul, where Bond is being held, to rescue him. Valentin is shot here, but before he dies he uses a gun disguised as a cane to free Bond. He is definitely one of Bond's stronger allies because he literally gave his life for 007, and is willing to forgive and forget some pretty major offences on Bond's behalf. He may be only interested in profit, but he's a surprisingly honourable guy for a criminal.

9 René Mathis

First appearance: 'Casino Royale' (2006)

René Mathis (Giancarlo Giannini) appears in both Casino Royale and in Quantum of Solace. He, like many of 007's allies, is an undercover agent, this time being a colleague of Bond's, working under MI6. His role in Casino Royale is small, but necessary. He is the one who greets Bond upon his arrival to Montenegro, and observes the superspy in his natural habitat, just in case anything were to go wrong.

His role in Quantum of Solace is much more important, as he personally assists Bond in tracking down the film's main antagonist. Unfortunately, Mathis is also targeted by the villains of both films, which causes them to use him as leverage against 007. In order for villains to use Mathis in that manner, he and Bond would have to be pretty close. Though they maiintain a professional relationship, it is clear that they both have respect for each other. Mathis may always get the short end of the stick, but he was proven to be fiercely loyal and dedicated right up until the end.

8 Melina Havelock

'For Your Eyes Only' (1981)

Melina Havelock (Carole Bouquet) isn't just the Bond girl of For Your Eyes Only--she's also a femme fatale, always seen with her trusty crossbow. Her parents, two British Secret Service operatives are killed by the villainous Aristotle Kristatos (Julian Glover), prompting her to pick up her weapon and embark on a quest for revenge.

She bumps into Bond when she kills the hitman who assassinated her parents, and though Bond tries to steer her away from her vengeful goals, she is a lady who knows what she wants, and isn't intent on stopping anytime soon. She isn't just Bond's love interest, but a very valuable ally to him, as she provides mission support with her weapon and with her wide skill set. She is fearless, determined, and talented, which are three traits that make her a perfect ally for any superspy.

7 Quarrel

'Dr. No' (1962)

Quarrel (John Kitzmiller) is a fisherman from the Cayman Islands who finds himself assisting Sir Sean Connery's James Bond in the very first film, Dr. No. While pretty polite and unassuming, Quarrel reveals that he can definitely hold his own in a fight. In fact, not only does he serve as transport for Bond to the gorgeous, yet dangerous island of Crab Key, but he also saves Bond's life not once, but twice. The first is when he, Bond, and Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress) are being pursued by dogs, and he gets the idea to use bamboo as snorkels so that they can hide underwater.

Shortly after that, he sacrifices his own life to save Bond and Ryder, by shooting at a tank that is pursuing them. This distracts the tank from the other two, but causes it to turn on Quarrel, where he meets his grisly demise at the other end of the tank's flamethrower. Quarrel may have only been seen in one film, but he is a fan favourite character. He is beloved by audiences thanks to his unassuming, yet extremely helpful demeanour, and his willingness to see the mission through to the end, no matter what. That and the fact that Bond and Honey would unquestionably have died had he not been around.

6 Pussy Galore

'Goldfinger' (1964)

Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman) appears as the Bond girl in Goldfinger, and is without a doubt one of the best Bond girls that has ever appeared in the series. This is only the third film in the series, but the previous two were more the "damsel in distress" types who happened to find themselves caught up in a secret mission. But not Pussy Galore--she belongs right where the action is.

Silly name aside, she knows how to use her stunning looks as her weapon, even managing to lure Bond in and knock him out. She's not only a pilot, but also serious secret agent material herself with what she's willing to do. She is also a Bond girl who isn't typical in the sense that she initially rejects Bond's advances, and ultimately is more concerned with herself rather than falling into pieces every time she and Bond lock eyes. She's another fan favourite, and one of the most well-known Bond girls on account of her fierce independence, sharp wit, and ability to see the mission through.

5 Ali Kerim Bey

'From Russia With Love' (1963)

Ali Kerim Bey is a Turkish MI6 agent that appears only in From Russia With Love, where he is played by Pedro Armendariz. Right from the get-go, he and 007 hit it off, becoming very good friends beyond simple business partners. Divided by continents, but united by agency, the two have brilliant chemistry with each other on account of the fact that their personalities are nearly identical.

Ali proves to be a wonderful field operative, sneaking around with 007 to spy on their targets and gather valuable mission intelligence. Though he met his tragic end in the same film, he was well-loved by fans, who can't help but wish he'll make a reappearance at some point now that the franchise has been rebooted. He and Bond are like cookies and milk--they just work together, with each only adding on to the other's character.

4 Felix Leiter

First appearance: 'Dr. No'

A lot of actors have come and gone when it comes to playing Felix Leiter. The character appears in ten out of 25 total films, but has been played by eight different actors. Most of these actors are typically a "one and done," but the only one who has reprised the role not once, but twice is Jeffrey Wright, who appears in three films in the Daniel Craig era.

Leiter is primarily a CIA operative, but is often seen undercover and performing a vast array of other jobs. What makes him so memorable, and such a useful asset to Bond is his adaptability. He can go undercover in pretty much any situation, and is always on standby if Bond needs help. On a more personal level, Bond and Leiter have an undeniable bromance. The two always get along, despite being from different agencies, and even different continents. They are a testament that movie spies, regardless of agency should work towards the common good, and that even if their missions may conflict, they are ultimately on the same side.

3 Moneypenny

First appearance: 'Dr. No'

Moneypenny has been played by a variety of actresses, beginning with Lois Maxwell, who took the role for 14 films. She was followed by Caroline Bliss for the Timothy Dalton era, Samantha Bond for the Brosnan era, and recently by Naomie Harris for the Daniel Craig era. For the most part, Moneypenny is Bond's romantic interest back home, serving as M's secretary. For the most part, she has a small role, but serves as someone that Bond looks forward to coming home to.

In Skyfall, however, Moneypenny has been given an entirely new role. She is finally assigned to be a field operative, who supports Bond on a mission in the beginning of the film. She isn't always the most efficient field operative on account of the fact that she accidentally shoots Bond, but she is still a good friend to Bond, and a loyal ally through and through. So far, she's appeared in 23 out of 25 films, but honestly, the movies just don't feel the same without her.

2 Q

First appearance: 'From Russia With Love'

Q is the tech whiz of MI-6, who is responsible for providing Bond with a variety of handy gadgets, all of which he ends up needing. He also provides Bond with the decked out supercar that is seen throughout the films. He's not much of a fighter, but he's smart as a whip, and constantly coming up with new (and sometimes impractical) ideas for gadgets. These gadgets are almost always inconspicuous, and disguised as something else that won't draw too much attention.

For the most part, Q is played by Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared in 17 films until his death in 1999. Since then, he has been replaced by Ben Whishaw, who is perfectly fine, but definitely doesn't deliver in the same way Llewelyn did. Llewelyn's Q is frequently disappointed and sarcastic with Bond on account of the fact that Bond is constantly breaking his creations, but this makes Q all the more charming. His and Bond's friendship goes back a long ways, and he is instrumental in the superspy's success, which makes him such a valuable asset.

1 M

First appearance: 'Dr. No'

Truly, who has been a better friend to James Bond than M? M has appeared in every single movie except for For Your Eyes Only, and has also seen multiple actors fill the role. the original is Bernard Lee, who retired from the role in Moonraker, followed by Robert Brown, who retired in Licence to Kill, followed by the iconic Dame Judi Dench, who tragically passed away in Skyfall. Dench is widely regarded as the best version of M, thanks to her no-nonsense attitude and hard exterior, but surprisingly soft interior, which can often shine through, showing a deep amount of care and respect for Bond.

After Judi Dench's M was killed off, she was replaced by Ralph Fiennes, who is also pretty awesome, but still doesn't quite hold a candle to Dench. M is Bond's boss, who assigns him on missions and oversees the entire operation, but they have also been known to hold their own on the field on certain occasions. Thus far, no one has been so strongly associated with Bond, and no one has ever demonstrated such a good relationship with him. This relationship is not strictly professional--they are friends. Good friends, in fact, which is what makes M's passing in Skyfall so much more tragic. M is almost as synonymous with the 007 films as 007 himself, which makes them Bond's greatest ally, no question about it.