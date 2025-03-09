It's been a whirlwind of a last few weeks for James Bond fans, who finally witnessed Amazon take control of the franchise from the Broccoli family after a $1 billion purchase. While nothing concrete has been revealed about where the Bond franchise is headed now that Amazon has full creative control, a new report from The Daily Mail claims that the new 007 will remain both British and male. There have been rumors circulating about a woman potentially taking over the helm as the new Bond for the next phase of the franchise, but it appears for now that Amazon will stick with the same formula that has carried 007 this far. It has yet to be reported what the next Bond project will be and when it could potentially be released.

British male Daniel Craig is the most recent actor to portray the famous spy in live-action. Craig first appeared in Casino Royale in 2006 before also suiting up in Quantum of Solace in 2008, and then four years later he made his third James Bond appearance in Skyfall in 2012. Craig's final two James Bond appearances came in Spectre in 2015 and No Time to Die in 2021. The final film in Craig's Bond franchise, No Time to Die, made the controversial decision to kill the character, a death which sent shock waves through the fandom and still has James Bond heads talking to this day. Other notable actors to also portray James Bond over the years have been Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery, the former of whom won't rule out a Bond return despite being 71 years old.

Who Is Rumored To Play the Next James Bond?