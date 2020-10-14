Cary Fukunaga Could Return for Another Bond Film After ‘No Time to Die,’ Say Producers

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has been laying low since wrapping No Time to Die earlier this year, and though James Bond’s 25th adventure has been delayed until April, the producers of the beloved spy franchise would love to bring him back for another 007 movie.

“He’s certainly someone we’ll work with again,” producer Michael G. Wilson told the Wall St. Journal earlier this week, with the paper reporting — hypothetically speaking — that Fukunaga would be interested in a return as well, be it for one more outing or a series of films introducing the new Bond once audiences have had a chance to bid farewell to Daniel Craig.

“He far exceeded anyone’s expectations. He’s made probably one of the best Bond films ever…. He’s delivered a film on an epic scale, but it also has a tremendous, tremendous intimacy…. It’s a classic Bond movie but also a Cary Fukunaga film,” added producer Barbara Broccoli, sounding like someone eager for a reunion.

It was Fukunaga who pitched himself for the high-profile gig, explaining to Broccoli that all of his movies — Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, Beasts of No Nation — are really about orphans, and that’s exactly how the filmmaker saw the James Bond character.

Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on MGM’s release plans for No Time to Die, Fukunaga credited the studio as well as the film’s producers for recognizing the gravity of the situation.

“I think they made a very smart decision to be one of the first to say out loud, ‘This is a big thing. We’re moving the film.’ Because a lot of people were in denial. Some still are,” said Fukunaga.

Of course, we have no idea if movie theaters will realistically be able to survive until April, when No Time to Die is finally slated to open, but Fukunaga isn’t focused on things he can’t control.

“I look at it unemotionally right now…. There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members,” said Fukunaga, who added that “the film will come out when it’s right, and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means.”

As for what the next Bond movie may look like regardless of who directs the movie, Broccoli insisted that no one has been cast, contrary to never-ending rumors about Tom Hardy.

“I always say ‘you can only be in love with one person at a time,’” Broccoli told Total Film (via GamesRadar). “Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.”

“It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role,” she said, noting that “he doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned.” “Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person,” concluded Broccoli.

Change is clearly in the air for the Bond franchise, with more change likely on the way, as the Wall St. Journal also reports that MGM is on the block, with Amazon, Apple, Comcast and Facebook listed among the possible buyers. Stay tuned… and for more on Fukunaga’s future projects, click here to find out which Oscar winner is writing his upcoming Hiroshima movie Shockwave.