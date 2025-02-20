One of the world’s richest men is now playing with his new shiny billion-dollar toy, it would seem. Following the bombshell news that Amazon MGM Studios has taken full creative control of the James Bond franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Jeff Bezos wasted no time in weighing in on the future of 007 — by asking his social media followers who they’d cast as the next Bond. "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?" Bezos posted, attaching a screenshot of the BBC headline announcing Amazon’s takeover.

Bezos’ post quickly triggered a frenzy of fan suggestions, many of which were simply ludicrous — but potentially concerning given that Amazon can now just cast a big name if they want to — with names like Henry Cavill, James McAvoy, Tom Cruise, and Theo James dominating the replies. Cavill, in particular, has long been a favorite amongst the fanbase for the role, having famously auditioned back in 2005 when Daniel Craig was ultimately chosen for Casino Royale. Cavill's notoriously vociferous fanbase dominated Bezos' replies, too, so he's sure to be considered a favorite given how close he came before.

According to director Martin Campbell, Cavill “looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous… He just looked a little young at that time.” Now at 41, some question whether he’s aged out of the role, given that Bond actors typically commit for at least a decade. "By the time he’s done the third one, he’s going to be 50,” Campbell noted last year.

A Worrying Time for James Bond

Bezos’ involvement, even just through a tweet, underscores the dramatic shift in Bond’s future. The franchise has historically been tightly controlled by the Broccoli family through EON Productions, with an emphasis on quality over quantity but, under Amazon’s leadership, concerns are growing that Bond may now be treated like other major Hollywood franchises — expanded into a sprawling cinematic universe with spin-offs, prequels, and endless brand tie-ins. James Bond Presents: Blofeld and Oddjob, anyone?

Many fans and industry insiders have pointed to Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, DC, and Star Trek as cautionary tales, where corporate ownership has led to oversaturation and inconsistent quality. While Amazon has yet to announce its next steps, some fear that Bond, which has long been revered as the gold standard of spy cinema, could be diluted into just another IP machine. Time will tell.

