The role of James Bond is one of the most coveted and sought after in cinema. Whoever portrays the slick and suave secret agent immediately establishes themselves in the annals of film history, as audiences have seen time and time again across the evolution and turnover of the franchise, which spans decades, dating back to the 1960s. Each of the six actors who have portrayed Bond have seen their careers soar to new heights, and with Daniel Craig vacating the role, fans have quickly turned their attention to whom the seventh official 007 could be.

With everything from acclaimed veterans of the industry to some of Britain’s most exciting up-and-coming stars vying for the role, speculation is running rife concerning who will land the part. All that is sure is that the casting director has a monumental decision to make with such an array of talent to choose from.

10 Tom Hopper

Known For: 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-2024)

Oddly, plenty of Toms have been cited as viable options to portray Bond going forward, with Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston leading the way in that regard. However, the best of the Toms for Bond might just be Tom Hopper. Born and raised in Leicestershire, the English actor has thrived on the small screen thus far, starring in such series as Black Sails and The Umbrella Academy, while also appearing in shows like Game of Thrones.

Hopper’s filmography thus far has displayed his talent in both gritty roles and more comical ones, such as 2024's Spcae Cadet, while also stamping his confidence in action sequences. Interestingly, he would make for something of an unprecedented 007, with his towering 6’5” frame making him significantly taller than any other actor to have portrayed Bond. It would certainly bring a fascinating physical dynamic to the series’ action sequences and would force filmmakers to consider new adversaries to threaten Bond given how many past evil henchmen have imposed themselves on 007 with their mass.

9 James Norton

Known For: 'McMafia' (2018)

Thriving on the British screens over the course of the past decade, James Norton has showcased his versatility to the masses. Having been everything from a murderous psychopath in Happy Valley to a humble teacher in 2019’s Little Women, Norton has displayed a terrific range which can only stand him in good stead should he be selected to play Bond going forward.

Without a doubt, his biggest performance in regard to being tied to the role of 007 is in the miniseries McMafia, in which he portrays the English-born son of a Russian gangster who rocks tuxedos, gets into fights, and navigates sticky situations while speaking Russian. While the character is far more corrupt than Bond, it still presents an enticing image of what Norton may look like as the suave and risk-taking spy.

8 Damson Idris

Known For: 'Snowfall' (2017-2023)

While he may not yet have truly broken through to be a well-known name to international audiences, Damson Idris is nearing his major global breakthrough. In fact, it could quite possibly come with his supporting role alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming F1 movie. Looking at his career thus far, though, it is plain to see Idris is destined for big things, with his performances in Snowfall, Swarm, and even Black Mirror showcasing his talent.

This big question resides around whether he can deliver on the action set pieces that define many Bond films. While he hasn’t had a great deal of exposure in action films and television series, his background as an athlete playing football and rugby stands him in good stead to thrive in the physical aspects of the Bond movies.

7 Lashana Lynch

Known For: 'No Time to Die' (2021)

No Time to Die was afforded an opportunity to be experimental with a Bond actor’s farewell, given the Daniel Craig era was the first to implement an overarching story throughout an actor’s Bond movies. The film utilized this creative license in impressive fashion, even going so far as to see Bond removed as a 00 agent, with Lashana Lynch’s Nomi succeeding him as MI6 agent 007. So, is there any good reason why the franchise can’t continue with Lynch as the lead?

Lynch’s credentials as an action heroine are well established, with the actress appearing in the MCU and, most pointedly, occupying a central role in The Woman King. The television series The Day of the Jackal should only further bolster her claim to be the new 007. It would be a landmark, possibly even radical decision for the franchise, but audience reaction to her character in No Time to Die was largely positive and if the producers did want to pivot in a diverse new direction, then now is the time to do it.

6 Theo James

Known For: The 'Divergent' Film Series (2014-2016)

After making his television debut in 2010, Theo James wasted little time making his international breakthrough, with his major role in the Divergent film series making him an instant sensation. While it proved he could excel in a blockbuster picture, James has also applied himself admirably in several more risqué projects, including television series like The White Lotus, The Gentlemen—which showed off his penchant for wry wit—and the short-lived supernatural horror Bedlam.

What his grand highlights in film and television prove is that he is more than capable of handling himself in major cinematic roles, and he has a proven ability to imbue rough characters with humor and charm. While some Bond traditionalists would probably like to see Theo James bulk up for the role, it is very easy to envision him sitting behind the wheel of an Aston Martin saving the world one quick-witted quip at a time.

5 Regé-Jean Page

Known For: 'Bridgerton' (2020-)

After breaking out in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has become one of the biggest names in entertainment. While this has transcended to some supporting roles in major films, his fanbase is still holding out for him to establish himself as a true movie star, and many believe the vacant James Bond role presents the perfect opportunity for him to do exactly that.

His sophisticated suaveness was a feature of his attention-grabbing performance in Bridgerton, and it is a character trait that is paramount to making a terrific Bond. While his action hero presence has only been teased, it still stands him in good stead to deliver on the bombastic set pieces that define the allure of many Bond films. On the precipice of super stardom, Page could easily jettison his career into the stratosphere while imbuing the Bond franchise with a refreshing diversity.

4 Callum Turner

Known For: 'The Boys in the Boat' (2023)

As speculation has worn on about who the new Bond actor should be, Callum Turner is a name that has gained traction among fans, and it is easy to see why. While he may not yet be a household name internationally, Turner has amassed an impressive filmography ranging from sophisticated period pieces to intense, low-budget dramas to showcase his acting chops in a diverse array of roles and projects.

He caught the attention of many audiences with his co-starring role in the Apple TV+ war series, Master of the Air, in which he displayed a certain physicality and charisma that made many see him as a viable possibility for the new Bond. Additionally, while he could bulk up for the role, his physique is notably different to the stockier build of Daniel Craig, allowing an opportunity for him to distance himself from his immediate predecessor and expand on the character, evolving him in intriguing new directions.

3 Idris Elba

Known For: 'Luther' (2010-2019)

Given he is just four years younger than Daniel Craig, Idris Elba might be getting a touch long in the tooth to portray Bond. But, then again, why does he need to occupy the part for years and years? Timothy Dalton’s and George Lazenby’s work as 007 has come to be immensely respected despite their relatively short tenures, and there is no reason why Elba couldn’t excel in a similarly snappy stint.

Through the latter part of his career, Elba has showcased a natural ability to command the screen even in immense, big-spectacle action pictures. His natural talent for comedy and his lovably rugged demeanor would also be assets for him if he were to portray 007. While Elba’s interest in the role has evaporated—according to Variety, because of the conversation surrounding race—fans aplenty can still hold out hope that maybe, just maybe, he might yet grace the screen as James Bond.

2 Henry Cavill

Known For: 'Man of Steel' (2013)

When it comes to occupying a marquee character with exceptional presence, there are few stars better than Henry Cavill. While the projects themselves have floundered, Cavill has earned universal admiration for his portrayals of Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher. He even sent fans into hysterics with a mere cameo as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. So who’s to say his 007 would be any less perfect?

In addition to having the presence necessary, Cavill has also exemplified his prowess in many of the key ingredients of a great Bond. Mission: Impossible – Fallout showcased his brilliance in both grounded combat scenes and enormous action set pieces. The Enola Holmes movies have advertised his talent for subtle comedy, while his collaborations with Guy Ritchie—namely The Man from U.N.C.L.E.—have proven his mastery of fun-loving spy thrills. It is easy to see him bashing bad guys before swaggering into a lavish casino and coolly delivering wry witticisms, making him an excellent candidate for the new Bond.

1 Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Known For: 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Would it be too easy to say Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a Bond casting that would totally… Kick-Ass? The English actor has emerged as something of a front-runner for the role in recent times, and while some fans are apprehensive of the call, his eclectic filmography has displayed his well-rounded talents for action combativeness, rugged grit, suave style, and even inflections of comedy.

What this essentially means is he would be a Bond that could hearken back to every past era of the character. However, he would not be bound by what has come before him. With the actor still just 34 years old, Taylor-Johnson could play 007 for the foreseeable future, ideally evolving the character even further than what Daniel Craig did throughout his tenure. Regardless of whether the new Bond films are action fun or grounded and gruff blockbusters, Taylor-Johnson appears to have all the necessary elements to thrive, making him the ideal candidate to be the new 007.

