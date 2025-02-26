If ever there was a dream casting for a director, it would have been this one. In explosive news that even J. Robert Oppenheimer would struggle to comprehend, Christopher Nolan officially expressed an interest in directing the next iteration of the iconic British spy, James Bond, only to be rebuffed by the then-overseer of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli.

Variety reports that Nolan had approached Broccoli following the release of Tenet in 2020, but Broccoli had made it crystal clear to the director what nobody but her would have final cut on the film while she was in charge. Instead, Nolan went off to make Oppenheimer, won his first Oscars and even earned a Knighthood from King Charles as a result of it. Probably not a bad trade-off, but a disappointing pill to swallow for fans.

Nolan had aimed to succeed the likes of Martin Campbell, Sam Mendes, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Marc Forster in stepping behind the camera for Britain's most famous spy, and would have been the most notable appointee in the franchise's sixty-three year history. Speculation had been rife for years now that Nolan was in discussions with EON Productions, the team behind the Bond franchise, about taking the series in a new direction with period-era films, taking the story back in time to when Nolan first became a fan of the franchise.

"I've Been Plundering from Bond Movies Forever".

Nolan has been a lifelong fan of the James Bond stories and films, and even admitted that he's been heavily influenced by the films within his own work. In 2010, he revealed that the entire third act of Inception, set in a snowy mountain scape, was fully inspired by On Her Majesty's Secret Service, as he told Empire.

“This is absolutely my Bond film. I’ve been plundering ruthlessly from the Bond movies in everything I’ve done, forever. They’re a huge influence on me. I think On Her Majesty's Secret Service would be my favorite Bond. It’s a hell of a movie, it holds up very well. What I liked about it that we’ve tried to emulate in this film is there’s a tremendous balance of action, scale, and romanticism and tragedy and emotion. Of all the Bond films, it’s by far the most emotional."

With Broccoli's departure, perhaps now Nolan will get his wish one day. Collider will have news on Christopher Nolan's James Bond film every step of the way if it ever happens.

Source: Variety