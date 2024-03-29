The Big Picture The first James Bond adaptation was actually on TV before Dr. No in an anthology series called Climax!.

The James Bond franchise has been such a popular saga that audiences have now come to expect a new entry in the series every few years. While being inundated with reboots, sequels, and superhero movies are bound to cause fatigue among moviegoers who would rather see original projects, the Bond franchise has continuously reinvent itself by placing new actors in the role of Ian Fleming’s signature super spy. Although longtime fans of the series would debate which actor’s performance best embodies the characters, it was certainly the success of Sean Connery’s performance in Dr. No that helped launch the franchise on its current trajectory. While Dr. No was the first theatrically released film in the series, the first James Bond adaptation was on the forgotten anthology series Climax! And the TV series focused on the pivotal story of Casino Royale: James Bond's origin story.

‘Climax!’ Was the First James Bond Adaptation

Ian Fleming’s first Bond novel, Casino Royale, was released to significant acclaim in 1953. Hailed for its intimate understanding of the world of espionage, shocking plot twists, and a dark sense-of-humor, Casino Royale was successful enough to launch a series of fourteen novels, including two short story collections. Although his name has some rather unusual origins, the character of Bond became the quintessential hero of the Cold War era. As a former military man with expertise in spycraft, Bond’s characterization felt inspiring as fears about the rise of Communism shaped Great Britain. While the books certainly acknowledge the real anxieties that readers felt, Bond’s snarky sense of humor ensured that the books could still be enjoyed as escapist fantasy.

While the chronology of the novels varies drastically in comparison to the later film adaptation, Casino Royale was always intended to be Bond’s origin story. The novel explains how Bond first earned his “license to kill” and joins MI6’s operation to stop the evil criminal banker Le Chiffre from earning the funds to supply his Soviet Union employers. Although the mission is strictly one of professionalism, Bond’s adventure forces him to engage in a high-stakes poker tournament and introduces him to his first love interest, Vesper Lynd. Vesper’s tragic death at the novel’s conclusion is a shocking moment that proves Fleming was unafraid to tackle the severity of the espionage world. It also served as a way to explain Bond’s womanizing nature in the subsequent novels.

While any novel as popular as Casino Royale was eventually bound to be adapted to the big screen, it took MGM and EON productions almost a decade to secure the rights to the Bond franchise. However, Fleming’s book also earned the attention of CBS studios, who paid him $1 million to adapt his first novel into an hour-long television program. An episode titled “Casino Royale” debuted on the anthology series Climax! in 1954, and featured a loose retelling of the original novel. The program was known for adapting classic works of literature, including The Long Goodbye, Dr, Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

‘Climax!’ Laid the Groundwork for the Bond Franchise

Although it was met with both budgetary and content restraints due to its release on network television, the Climax! episode is a fairly faithful adaptation of Fleming’s source material. While Barry Nelson’s performance as 007 wouldn’t necessarily rank as one of the best interpretations of the character, he nonetheless captured the gruff, yet charismatic attitude that was essential to the character. The episode opens similarly to the 2006 film, with Bond having proven his ruthlessness by killing a would-be assassin before entering Casino Royale. It served as a reminder that despite his snarky sense of humor, Bond is a remorseless killer with no qualms about killing people under orders.

Although the Climax! episode hits the main beats of Bond’s character arc in the first novel, there were several key changes to the supporting characters. Bond’s love interest Vesper is renamed Valerie Mathis; despite a strong performance from Linda Christian, the character’s relationship with Bond doesn’t reach the same tragic heights as Daniel Craig’s dynamic with Eva Green does in the 2006 film. Key supporting characters like “M” and “Q” are only hinted at, and Bond’s CIA ally Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) is also absent. The episode also needed to cut some of the signature action set pieces to fit within the confines of a standard hour-long format.

While it feels closer to a “rough draft” of what a Bond film could be, Climax! did set the precedent for what a great Bond villain could look like. Peter Lorre, known as one of Hollywood’s signature bad guys, gives a menacing performance as Le Chiffre, capturing the ego and diligence that make the character so intimidating. Le Chiffre is essentially the antithesis of Bond. He takes no pleasure in luxuries and never questions the morally dubious nature of his orders. Although Mads Mikkelsen certainly gave the character more depth in the 2006 film, Lorre’s performance was rather impressive given the relatively minimal screen time he had.

How Does ‘Climax!’ Compare to ‘Casino Royale?'

Climax! was popular enough that CBS invited Fleming to write additional installments for the anthology series that would serve as adaptations of his other Bond novels. These plans ultimately fell through, as EON purchased the rights to the franchise and began carving out a new franchise with Connery in the role. Despite being the creator of the character, Fleming had very little say on the Bond film series. He had originally wanted David Niven as the title character and was confused as to why Casino Royale wasn’t made as the first Connery film.

Casino Royale was eventually adapted as a parody movie in 1967, due to a rights dispute that gave Columbia Pictures the freedom to adapt the novel. EON eventually secured the rights to all of Fleming’s work and used Casino Royale as a means of rebooting the series in 2006. The modern Casino Royale bears a lot in common with the Climax! episode, as they both craft a pulpier interpretation of a franchise that often grows heightened in its scope.

