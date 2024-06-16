The Big Picture The Codename Theory canonizes all Bond films, explaining why different actors portray James Bond over decades.

Recurrent actors playing M, Q, Moneypenny support the Codename Theory.

The Daniel Craig-era Bond films solidify James Bond as a family name, essentially ending the Codename Theory.

For decades, fans have had many a debate over the James Bond Codename Theory and whether James Bond is an actual person or merely a title. While not officially canon, the Codename Theory supports the idea that many of the James Bond movies over the decades are part of a shared universe, as different actors take over the role. Over the years, the Codename Theory has evolved, and it's been adopted by fans and scholars of the James Bond film franchise. But what is the James Bond Codename Theory? Is James Bond merely a title passed down from generation to generation? It's time to take a deep dive into the truth behind the James Bond Codename Theory.

The Codename Theory Canonizes All the Previous James Bond Movies

With the James Bond film franchise totaling 25 films over the last sixty-plus years, some fans adopted the Codename Theory to canonize all the James Bond films, from Dr. No to Die Another Day, in the same single, cohesive universe. The Codename Theory explains the change in actors for James Bond, meaning that James Bond is not the character's real name. James Bond is a title or codename that a spy for the British Secret Intelligence Service adopts. His real name remains anonymous. Much like 007 is James Bond's callsign, his name, James Bond, is an alias granted by his superiors.

After Sean Connery left the franchise following You Only Live Twice, George Lazenby took over the role in Her Majesty’s Secret Service. At one point in the film, Lazenby's Bond literally says, "This never happened to the other fellow." One can interpret this in two ways. On the one hand, James Bond is breaking the fourth wall and making a meta-reference to the fact that the Bond franchise changed actors. Alternatively, under the Codename Theory, the new spy has taken on the codename of James Bond and is referencing his predecessor, portrayed by Connery, who previously took the codename.

Additionally, there is the 1967 parody feature, Casino Royale, not to be confused with the later 2006 film. While David Niven portrays the "original" James Bond in the film. It casts a group of other actors all calling themselves "Bond" throughout the ensemble film. The original Bond portrayed by Niven enacts a ruse, renaming all the other MI-6 agents as Bond to confuse his enemies at S.M.E.R.S.H. Essentially, the parody Casino Royale film is one example of how the codename theory would work, along with having a genuine original Bond.

The Codename Theory Is Supported by Recurring Actors Portraying M, Q, and Miss Moneypenny

The codename theory allows a connection between the Bond films to continue from the 1960s to the 2000s and explains the recurring actors despite the change in performers for James Bond. Actor Bernard Lee portrayed M, the head of MI-6 and Bond's superior, from the very first James Bond movie, Dr. No, until Moonraker. M is also a codename for the character, so Robert Brown would take on the role in the new James Bond movies in the 1980s, succeeding actor Bernard Lee.

When one thinks of James Bond, his quartermaster of Q-Branch, aka Q, also comes to mind. Q, famously played by Desmond Llewelyn starting in 1963's From Russia With Love. Llewelyn played the role until 1999 with The World Is Not Enough. However, Llewelyn was not even the first "Q" in the James Bond film franchise. Peter Burton was technically the first Q, named Major Boothroyd, in the first film, Dr. No. In The World Is Not Enough, Llewelyn's Q is training his successor, portrayed by John Cleese, who becomes the new head of Q-Branch in the next movie, Die Another Day.

Similarly, Lois Maxwell played the character Miss Moneypenny in the Bond films from 1962 to 1985, so Maxwell was the same Miss Moneypenny for Connery, Lazenby, and Roger Moore. Much like James Bond, M, Miss Moneypenny, and Q are also titles passed down generations. The James Bond Codename Theory explains why multiple performers share the same M, Moneypenny, and Q actors across decades. Connery or Moore's Bonds either passed away or retired, but that was not always the case for M, Moneypenny, or Q.

Daniel Craig's James Bond Movies Make Things More Complicated

Now, things get a bit weird. Following Die Another Day, Pierce Brosnan retired from his on-screen role as James Bond. It was time for another franchise reset. Enter Daniel Craig, who became the new actor for James Bond, starting with Casino Royale in 2006. Interestingly, while this was a franchise reboot, Judi Dench, who took over the role of M starting with GoldenEye in 1995, remained, staying on for three more James Bond films. But wait a minute. If Casino Royale is a reboot, why is Judi Dench still M? Is she supposed to be the same M from the Brosnan era or a new M portrayed by the same actor? Don’t think about it too hard. Ultimately, the Craig films jettisoned the Codename Theory with the release of Skyfall in 2012.

In Skyfall, it’s revealed that James Bond is not the British superspy's alias or a codename. Bond is the family name of Craig's James Bond. Before joining the British Navy, he was the orphaned son of rich, affluent parents, and he was adopted into the Oberhauser family before joining the military. The Craig films granted James Bond and Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) a shared connection in their youths. Bond became an elite agent for MI-6, while Blofeld started a worldwide criminal network, S.P.E.C.T.R.E. As a result, it's impossible to reinforce the codename theory in the films starring Craig, since they firmly establish that James Bond is his real name.

The James Bond Codename Theory Could Restart With the Next Movie

EON Productions obviously intends to make new James Bond films in the future. Craig's Bond meets his end, dying from an explosion in the last James Bond movie, No Time to Die, released in 2021. It's always possible EON Productions could seek to officially canonize the theory by acknowledging the death of James Bond in the next movie and then have the new actor take the original's name as his own. Essentially, Craig's Bond is the prime, original James Bond, and all of his successors receive his name as an alias. Craig's Bond is the start of a legend that's carried on by others over generations. This technique is similarly utilized in Lee Falk's The Phantom comic strip, which establishes the moniker of The Phantom as a title passed down from father to son. In The Princess Bride, Westley (Cary Elwes) reveals that he took on the role of The Dread Pirate Roberts after being trained by his predecessor, who was also Dread Pirate Roberts, and he was not the first man to carry the title. The prospective 26th James Bond movie could utilize a similar narrative device by utilizing the name James Bond as a generational, legacy title.

It's unlikely that the next James Bond cinematic entry will canonize or acknowledge the codename theory one way or the other. Officially, James Bond's codename is the 007 callsign, which was passed down to Agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) in No Time to Die after Bond retired. Therefore, the 00-agent callsigns can be passed down, but not necessarily the names. The upcoming film will likely treat the next James Bond with "James Bond" being his real name. There might be playful Easter eggs or references to previous films, but the codename theory will probably remain a theory and fan debate for years to come.