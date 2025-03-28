The name’s Bond — and apparently, the price tag on the franchise may have just shaken (and stirred) the executive ranks at Amazon MGM Studios. In a new industry report, it’s being widely speculated that Jennifer Salke, the former head of Amazon MGM Studios, was quietly pushed out of her role — and the final straw may have been her frosty relationship with the gatekeepers of the James Bond franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Deadline is reporting that Salke's exit — which was spun as a transition to a production deal — was more akin to a firing following a series of misfires at the executive level and friction with key figures involved in the Bond franchise. The removal also comes just a few weeks after Amazon MGM reportedly shelled out an additional $1 billion for creative control over the 007 IP.

The writing may have been on the wall when Amy Pascal and David Heyman — two industry heavyweights — were brought in to help reboot the Bond films. According to multiple sources, a key condition of their involvement was that they report not to Salke, but to Courtenay Valenti, the seasoned Warner Bros film executive who came on board as Head of Film, Streaming, and Theatrical. When that happened, the writing was on the wall that Salke had lost control of the studio’s most valuable IP.

Amazon's Failure To Move Fast On Bond Hurt Them

That IP, of course, is Bond, and it's a franchise Amazon put all their ducks in a row for when they acquired MGM for $8.5 billion but while the studio’s plan was to rejuvenate Bond across film and streaming, insiders say Broccoli bristled at attempts to aggressively commercialize the franchise and didn’t see eye-to-eye with Salke on creative matters. In a damning report by the Wall Street Journal, it was revealed that Broccoli “disregarded” Salke — and that made its way to Jeff Bezos himself. With Bond considered the most valuable jewel in their content crown, it meant there was only one way it was going to go for Salke.

Her tenure at Amazon MGM was marked by projects like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which — while well received by Tolkien obsessives, never caught on culturally — burst the bank when it came to budgets. Meanwhile, her streaming-first instincts clashed with filmmakers. Doug Liman publicly voiced his frustration over the Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal going straight to streaming, despite strong test scores that hinted at box office potential. Now, Salke is out, and Valenti is in full control of where Bond goes next.

