The inclusion of one or more “Bond girls” is an iconic, identifiable tradition of the James Bond film franchise. The most recent 007 films, which feature Daniel Craig in the role of Bond, overtly work to portray their respective Bond girls, as well as other female characters like Dame Judi Dench’s M and Naomie Harris’ Eve Moneypenny, with more respect and depth, while also reducing Bond’s own misogynistic traits. Arguably their greatest success is with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the female lead of Craig’s first film, Casino Royale, who, like her literary counterpart from Ian Fleming’s novels, is Bond’s first love, and whose memory haunts him after she dies.

Although Vesper the character and Green’s performance continue to loom large over the subsequent films, the final entries in Craig’s tenure, Spectre and No Time to Die, feature another Bond girl of similar substance. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) is introduced as a reluctant ally for Bond before the pair develop a relationship that is more mature and heartfelt than almost any Bond has had, with Seydoux’s work alongside Craig helping craft a love story that is similarly compelling to the one he depicted with Green.

James Bond and Madeleine Swann Have a Tragic Love Story

In Spectre, James interrogates an old enemy, Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), learning that he is a member of the terrorist organization Spectre. Eventually, James promises White that he will ensure the safety of his daughter, Madeleine, before White dies by suicide. James first approaches Madeleine, a psychotherapist, pretending to be a prospective client, before rescuing her from abduction at the hands of Spectre agents, after which she reluctantly agrees to aid him in his investigation. Despite the initial friction between them, the pair begin to form a romance while traveling to a confrontation with Spectre’s leader, Franz Oberhauser/Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), James’ adoptive brother. At the end of the film, after apprehending Blofeld, James Bond leaves London with Madeleine, apparently retiring from his work as a spy for MI6.

At the beginning of No Time to Die, the pair are on a romantic getaway in Italy when Madeleine urges James to confront his lingering, confused feelings about Vesper (who is buried nearby) so they can move forward with their relationship. When he begins to do so, the pair is attacked by Spectre assassins. Believing Madeleine had betrayed him as Vesper did, James subsequently puts her on a train and states that they’ll never see each other again. Five years later the pair are reunited while investigating the threats of a rejuvenated Spectre and the mysterious terrorist Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). Eventually, James admits that ending their relationship was a mistake and professes his love for Madeleine, before discovering she has a five-year-old daughter, Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet). In the film’s finale, as James sacrifices himself to stop Safin’s murderous plot, Madeleine speaks to him over a radio, confirming that Mathilde is his daughter.

Bond and Madeleine's Love Story in 'No Time to Die' Is Bittersweet

Despite the frequent references to Vesper throughout the Craig era, No Time to Die makes Madeleine only the second Bond girl to actually appear in more than one film (after Eunice Gayson’s Sylvia Trench) and the first to have a child with James. Seydoux’s performances and the writing of the character more than justify this unique importance. The uniquely troubled nature of Madeleine’s past, caused by her father’s criminal activity, allows her to understand James and his emotional issues related to the world of espionage better than most of the other women he’s had relationships with, and it quickly becomes apparent that the pair are kindred spirits. Madeleine’s own history also makes the power dynamic between her and James more even than the ones he shares with past Bond girls, who are usually dependent on him to protect them. This is highlighted when Madeleine reveals that, although she detests them, she is experienced with handling firearms and doesn’t need James’ instruction, which she proves in subsequent action scenes in which she actively aids him against enemy operatives.

Furthermore, while they are initially united only by necessity, the characters quickly become fond of one another and the actors do excellent work of making this apparent by gradually warming their performances in their scenes together, ultimately developing an electric chemistry that makes the couple highly endearing. Seydoux does particularly good work of imbuing several of Madeleine’s looks towards James with bemused recognition, showing that the character is amused by the swaggering charm James is known for, while also recognizing the caring, chivalrous man he really is underneath. Madeleine’s understanding of the effect Vesper’s memory continues to have on James and compassionate attempts to help him deal with it can be partially attributed to her experience treating mental health, but they also simply highlight how much she loves him in a deep, mature way that foregoes petty jealousy.

In the lengthy portion of No Time to Die between the train scene and the pair’s reconciliation, Craig excels at highlighting the loneliness James feels without Madeleine and subsequently makes his apology and declaration of love extremely cathartic. This in turn makes the fact James dies without getting to spend more time with Madeleine and Mathilde even more heartbreaking, but his sacrifice is still a tragically fitting way for his story with the former to end. The traumatic events in both of their pasts made it difficult for James and Madeleine to trust and commit to each other and that cost them a lot of time, but the fact that they confirm their love before his death still gives their story a bittersweet level of triumph.

