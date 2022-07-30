2022 is a year full of iconic films celebrating their milestone anniversaries. This includes one of the most classic characters in all of cinema history, Bond… James Bond. This year marks the historic 60th anniversary of the famous 00 agent’s first big screen appearance in Dr. No and MGM has been pulling out all the stops to make it a celebration to remember. This now includes a new Blu-ray steelbook edition of Dr. No for any 007 fan to salivate over.

The new edition comes in a nice box set packaging that emulates the opening sequence’s title card in Dr. No with all the colored dots dancing to the iconic Bond theme. A similar design is on the steelbook itself which features two giant red dots wrapped around it. It’s a simple yet effective design that you can hear thanks to its association with the first time fans were introduced to that catchy musical theme.

However, if you’re a massive Bond fan you probably have many editions of Dr. No lying around at this point. What helps separate this steelbook from past sets are the extra goodies that are packed within it. This new steelbook comes with the classic theatrical poster, a new 32-page booklet, four lobby card reproductions with included envelopes, and a buildable board figure of the iconic dragon tank from the film. This version also comes with most of the special features from past releases like audio commentaries from director Terence Young and star Sean Connery, multiple “Making of” featurettes, theatrical trailers for the film, and a documentary titled Inside Dr. No.

Image via MGM

Dr. No might not be what we first think of when we imagine 007, and it’s hardly the most popular in the series, but it’s what we have to thank for introducing moviegoers to the world of James Bond. When you compare it to more popular films in the series like From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Goldeneye, or Casino Royale, it’s actually a more refreshing outing thanks to its smaller scale and one main location. The Jamaica setting is extremely memorable and this was the first film to introduce fans to the evil organization SPECTRE, even if it was just in name only. This film also stands out for its last act with the introduction of Dr. No who is still one of the most iconic cinematic villains to this day.

Whether it’s that villain’s menacing entrance, Bond’s first scene, or Connery's stellar performance, there are so many recognizable moments that became the great blueprint for many more, memorable, 007 missions to come.

25 films later and Bond is arguably more popular than he has ever been coming off the release of Daniel Craig’s final 007 film No Time to Die last year. However, this new steelbook is a great opportunity for fans to go back to where the series began in 1962. The new 60th anniversary steelbook for Dr. No is up for pre-order for $37 and has a release window of October 2022. That’s just in time for the film's official anniversary on October 5 which is now known as James Bond Day. While we wait with bated breath to see who the next 007 will be, you can pre-order the Dr. No steelbook on the official James Bond website now.

Check out photos of the anticipated Steelbook below: