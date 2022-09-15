Fan-casting has dominated talks in the James Bond universe with many names being suggested on who should don the tux next, from Henry Cavill to Regé-Jean Page to Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston, the list goes on, however, while the franchise's hunt for the next Bond continues, Oscar-winning English director Sam Mendes has drawn our attention to a behind-the-scenes role that might just be as difficult to fill as the onscreen one. Having directed two Bond films himself, Mendes is of the opinion that a woman should direct the next phase of Bond films.

In a recent interview with Deadline about his latest project Empire of Light which recently made its world premiere at the just concluded TIFF, Mendes equally shared his experience helming two Bond films which he said made him see "the world in a different way." While admitting that the outgoing Bond, Daniel Craig would be a tough act to follow, Mendes said that having a female direct the next Bond films will help in the franchise's intended quest to "reinvent" as recently revealed by its producer, Barbara Broccoli.

Mendes described his experience directing the Bond movies as one that required painstaking effort, saying “It’s like erecting scaffolding and building an entire world. It’s exhausting, in a different way,” regardless, the 1917 director seems convinced that a female is equal to the task. “I don’t envy Barbara having to follow Daniel’s [Craig] five movies. He reinvigorated the franchise but the franchise is so huge that it’s very difficult for a younger actor to step into that,” Mendes said. Further adding; “I think that the actor playing Bond is going to evolve, the director has to evolve. I think it would be wonderful to see a woman directing Bond. I think it would be wonderful.”

Image via MGM

The last Bond film, No Time To Die, had a few firsts suggesting that the producers are indeed ready to include novel ideas to the franchise. The 25th Bond film for the first time had a non-British director in Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation) and also saw a Black woman (Lashana Lynch) step into the Bond role for the first time, albeit for a short while. Though Broccoli has ruled out the possibility of a female Bond, saying that the next Bond will be “any race or ethnicity” but “distinctly male and British,” she has mentioned that the franchise will seek to reinvent in other ways and Mendes' suggestions of a female director might just be one of the ways we could see the franchise change.

The Bond production team has featured female writers in the past, but the director's chair has only had a male sit on it. Well, the time for a change in that direction could be near. With filming for the next Bond film not to begin until 2024, at least, the producers have a long time to consider Mendes' wish. Fingers crossed.

Check out the trailer for Mendes' latest film Empire of Light below: