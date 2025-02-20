In a stunning turn of events, the future of the James Bond franchise now lies in the hands of Amazon MGM Studios following the blockbuster announcement of a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights at the studio. The transition comes as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, longtime stewards of the franchise, officially step away from the films, though they will remain as co-owners of the property.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theaters around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honored to continue this treasured heritage and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Wilson, who has been with the series for nearly six decades, confirmed his decision to step back, saying, “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli, who has long been the driving force behind Bond, echoed the sentiment, though her departure is perhaps the most shocking of all. “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Why This Decision Is So Shocking