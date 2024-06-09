The Big Picture Robert Shaw's role as Red Grant is a standout in From Russia with Love, as he poses a true threat to Agent 007.

The film grew the James Bond franchise by introducing darker espionage elements and tension.

Bond and Red Grant's tense stand-off on a train showcases an intellectual battle in the climax.

James Bond has tangled with a lot of tough foes in his long career as an iconic movie character, but one of the greatest opponents he ever faced was a ruthless Russian assassin played by Robert Shaw. Shaw is certainly best known for his legendary role as the shark hunter Quint in Jaws, but he is virtually unrecognizable in the second-ever Bond movie, From Russia with Love, starring Sean Connery. Being unrecognizable is the name of the game for any great spy, so it's fitting that the character of Red Grant that Shaw plays is a true threat to Agent 007.

From Russia with Love really doesn't get enough credit for how it helped the James Bond franchise evolve. While the first film, Dr. No, is a fun, goofy trip to Jamaica, From Russia with Love is a slower, darker, and much more tense espionage tale that introduces some of James Bond's hallmarks not long before the fan-favorite entry of Goldfinger. Bond's relationship and rivalry with Red Grant is easily one of the film's biggest highlights, which is impressive given that the two only meet once in the whole film. When the two spies do end up meeting on that fateful train ride, the result is a remarkably tense game of cat and mouse that races audiences toward the film's conclusion.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Ian Fleming

What Is 'From Russia with Love' About?

From Russia with Love was released right in the middle of the Cold War, so it's fitting that the main antagonists of the spy film are Russian. However, that's really only partially true, as both sides of the Cold War are being aided and manipulated by James Bond and MI6's arch nemesis, S.P.E.C.T.R.E. The first feature film appearance of one of the few recurring antagonists in the Bond series, S.P.E.C.T.R.E. and it's leader Dr. Blofeld (Anthony Dawson) make a daring play in the war by stealing a remarkably valuable Russian codex.

Of course, MI6 can't allow S.P.E.C.T.R.E. to have posession of such a device, and so they dispatch Bond to retrieve the device by any means necessary. This is foreseen by S.P.E.C.T.R.E., and Blofeld S.P.E.C.T.R.E. operative and Russian Colonel Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) keeping the encryption device out of MI6's hands. Klebb has two people in mind to keep Bond out of their way. The first is a beautiful KGB agent named Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi), who has no idea that Rosa Klebb is secretly working with S.P.E.C.T.R.E. While Klebb hopes Tatiana will be able to successfully seduce the famously promiscuous Bond, she also has been training someone to be the true superior to Bond in every way: Donald "Red" Grant.

Red Grant Is James Bond's Physical and Intellectual Equal

The very first scene we see in From Russia with Love is Red Grant killing a soldier wearing a James Bond mask. If that's not a clear indication that Grant is being tailor-made to become the ultimate Bond-killing machine, we don't know what is. Grant has spent who knows how long training his mind and body to the highest possible peak to take down MI6's best operative. He is so determined to achieve this goal that Grant does not utter a single word for most of the film's runtime, patiently observing and waiting for his prey for the perfect time to strike.

In regard to how exactly Red Grant does battle with James Bond, he's actually something of an outlier compared to other Bond henchmen like Jaws (Richard Kiel) from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker (which is fairly ironic given the Robert Shaw of it all). Most, if not all, of the traditional henchmen from the subsequent Bond films all represent a purely physical threat to Bond, typically being utilized as obstacles in the form of a quick fight. Grant's a little bit different, as he doesn't engage with Bond directly until the very end of the film. Instead, Grant sticks to the shadows, making Bond's mission much more difficult without ever laying a hand on him. In a way, his ability to stay off of others' radar doesn't just make him just as good a spy as Bond, but he might actually be even better.

James Bond and Red Grant Have an Epic Train Showdown

James Bond and Red Grant finally come face to face in the epic climax of From Russia with Love, all while on a train from Belgrade. Does Bond immediately get into fisticuffs with the silent villain? Well, no. Instead, Grant speaks for the very first time in the film, and is impersonating a fellow MI6 agent that he killed earlier in the movie. Grant manages to convince Bond and Tatiana that he is a companion, but it isn't long before Bond begins to suspect Grant is not the man he says he is.

Grant eventually reveals his true intentions and identity to Bond, also revealing to the MI6 agent that S.P.E.C.T.R.E. has been pulling the strings all along. This sequence between Bond and Grant in the train cabin is nothing short of riveting. Much like classic villain dynamics between two equals, such as Sherlock Holmes and Professor Moriarty, for example, Bond and Grant treat a stand-off at gunpoint as if it were a gentlemanly intellectual affair. They're constantly monitoring each other's words, facial expressions, and movements to decipher who really is going to come out on top here.

Of course, this gentlemanly bravado can only last so long, and soon Grant and Bond are in a heated wrestling match. It's a close match, and even Bond struggles to take down his S.P.E.C.T.R.E. counterpart. In the end, though, Bond successfully strangles Grant with his own fiber wire — the very same weapon that Grant used to kill the Bond training doppelgänger at the start of the film. He might not have known him long, but it's likely Bond left the encounter thinking this mysterious shadow operative was one of the greatest enemies he'd ever faced.

