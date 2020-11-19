Earn your 00 status in a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive.

While it may be a few months (or more) before the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die makes its way into theaters, plans are already underway for a video game version of the world-famous super-spy story. IO Interactive, in collaboration with MGM, EON Productions and Delphi announced today that they are developing and publishing the very first James Bond origin story with the working title Project 007. Project 007 will feature a wholly original Bond story exclusively as a video game.

More details from the press release follow below:

Over the last two decades, IO Interactive has created, developed and published multiple award-winning titles in the stealth and espionage video game genre, including the acclaimed Hitman franchise. Project 007 will be powered by IO Interactive’s proprietary Glacier technology. The game will be made for modern systems and platforms.

Project 007 is currently in active development at IO Interactive’s offices in Copenhagen, Denmark and Malmö, Sweden. Both locations are recruiting elite talent from around the world to join the team that will build out this exciting and unique gaming title.

“It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, “Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

Robert Marick, MGM’s Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said, “James Bond has a strong legacy in the video game space, with some of the most iconic games of all-time based on the character. Working with our partners at EON and the talented team at IO Interactive, we plan to bring a new take on this legendary franchise to gamers and Bond fans around the world. IO Interactive are masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling.”

Based on British novelist Ian Fleming’s popular 1950s book series of the same name, James Bond is one of Hollywood’s longest running and most successful film franchises with a catalogue of 24 films released. The 25th installment in the series, No Time To Die, will be released in theaters globally on April 2, 2021. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as the legendary British Secret Service Agent 007.

Share Share Tweet Email

Why the Stunts of 'Home Alone' Make It a Classic A big reason we keep coming back to the holiday comedy is to watch two heroic stuntmen absolutely destroy themselves for our amusement.