Priscilla Presley is no stranger to the spotlight. From her high-profile marriage to Elvis Presley to her memorable role as Jane Spencer in The Naked Gun trilogy, she’s left an indelible mark on pop culture. But one role fans may not know she was offered? A Bond Girl. Presley was famously offered the role of Bond Girl Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill alongside Roger Moore back in 1985, and it was reported that Presley didn't take part in the film due to her commitments to the television series Dallas, with the part ultimately going to Tanya Roberts, who appeared alongside Christopher Walken and Grace Jones.

Now, though, Presley has confirmed that it wasn't her commitments to the soap opera that prevented her from appearing, but rather, her own decision, as she explained while answering a fan's question at the FanExpo San Francisco event taking place in California this weekend. She said:

"No, Dallas didn't prevent me from appearing. I didn't take the part because I was unhappy with the idea of becoming a Bond Girl, and I declined, because I didn't want to be known for being a Bond Girl. Once you're in the movie industry, that would set you up to be in films, and so I declined, on my own."

Why Are Bond Girls So Iconic?

There are few archetypes in cinema like the Bond Girl. It goes all the way back to the moment when Ursula Andress emerged from the sea as Honey Ryder in Dr. No (1962). Bond Girls are synonymous with glamour, and taking on the role of a Bond Girl can also give an actress' career a huge boost. But it's not just their appearance that's the most important thing, they also bring an element of grit and (secret) agency to the story as well.

Take Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) in Casino Royale (2006), for example. She’s smart, resourceful, and emotionally layered, acting as both a romantic partner and a narrative catalyst. Or consider Michelle Yeoh’s Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), who was not only Bond’s equal in combat but also a groundbreaking character who held her own as a Chinese secret agent. They also reflect the time that they're in. In the early years, Bond Girls like Pussy Galore (Goldfinger, 1964) and Domino Derval (Thunderball, 1965) were often presented as glamorous damsels or femme fatales, but in the modern era, they're considered equals to James Bond himself. The most recent movie, No Time to Die (2021) introduced Lashana Lynch’s Nomi and Ana de Armas’ Paloma who both stole the scenes they were in, while refusing to be overshadowed by Bond himself and allowing the franchise to stay relevant.

A View to a Kill Release Date May 24, 1985 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Tanya Roberts , Grace Jones , Patrick Macnee , Patrick Bauchau Runtime 131 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Richard Maibaum , Michael G. Wilson Expand

