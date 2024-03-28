The Big Picture Sean Connery's role in Goldfinger solidified him as an iconic James Bond, but the legendary "death by gold paint" scene isn't scientifically possible.

"Skin suffocation" in Jill's death isn't physically possible, reflecting the unrealistic aspects of early 007 films.

Female representation in Bond films has evolved, with more recent entries showcasing heroic female characters. However, the franchise still has a long way to go.

The James Bond franchise has been one of the most successful action sagas of all-time, and after over sixty years since the character made his big screen debut, the series is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. There will always be a debate over which actor portrayed Bond the best, as different iterations of the saga appealed to audiences of different generations that grew up with the films. However, it’s hard to deny how manganous Sean Connery was in the role of 007, as he set the precedent for what Ian Fleming’s charismatic super spy should be. While both Dr. No and From Russia With Love were successful, Connery’s role in Goldfinger is responsible for turning the character into an icon. Although it’s still cited as one of the best entries in the series, the iconic death sequence in Goldfinger simply isn’t scientifically possible.

Goldfinger While investigating a gold magnate's smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve. Release Date September 20, 1964 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Honor Blackman , Gert Fröbe , Shirley Eaton , Tania Mallet , Harold Sakata Runtime 112 Writers Richard Maibaum , Paul Dehn , Ian Fleming

What Happens to Jill in 'Goldfinger'?

Although a pre-title action sequence details Bond’s battle with a Latin American drug syndicate, the majority of Goldfinger focuses on Bond’s attempts to stop a ruthless billionaire from crippling the United States economy. After agents of MI6 discover that the ruthless tycoon Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) is stockpiling powerful weapons, Bond is dispatched to investigate his illustrious estate on Miami Beach. After a series of terse encounters, Bond realizes that Goldfinger intends to attack the United States Gold Bullion in Fort Knox, destroying the country’s supply of gold. If successful, Goldfinger’s plan will thrust the United States into chaos and create a power vacuum for him to take over.

Early on in his mission, Bond teams up with undercover MI6 operative Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) to examine Goldfinger’s high stakes gambling ventures. After Bond and Jill discover that the haughty billionaire has been cheating at his own game in order to perpetrate his own ego, they blackmail him into admitting defeat. Although it’s a cheeky moment that shows Bond’s intelligence, it’s not a defeat that Goldfinger takes in kind. Bond awakens to discover that Jill has been plastered in gold, and cites “skin suffocation” as the reason for her demise. Although the image of a woman covered in gold was teased within the film’s iconic opening musical sequence, the twist came as a complete shock to viewers who weren’t familiar with the original source material.

Although her screen time is relatively limited, Jill’s death shows why Goldfinger is one of the greatest Bond villains. While Bond is inherently charismatic in public and always seems to maintain his composure, Goldfinger takes any slight against his ego as a personal attack. Humiliated by his loss and infuriated at Bond for exposing his ruse, Goldfinger can only respond by violently attacking someone that he knows 007 cares about. To her credit, Eaton does a great job at showing Jill’s intelligence and heroism before her demise. Although the spark of chemistry between her and Connery suggested a potential romantic bond between the two characters, the twist took the film in a darker direction and established higher stakes.

The Bond Films Grew More Realistic Later On

Close

Although Bond’s explanation may have seemed fairly plausible to audiences in 1964, “skin suffocation” isn’t actually possible. Since humans retain oxygen by breathing through their mouth or nose, barriers to the skin would not result in asphyxiation. While blocking one’s skin with any coded material (like paint) could result in some non-lethal medical concerns, it wouldn’t result in cutting off the pulse as it's depicted in Goldfinger. Nonetheless, director Guy Hamilton took extreme precautions when filming the sequence, with a physician present on set when Eaton was being painted. She revealed that the makeup was removed very quickly after photography was completed, as “it took an hour, with a lot of help and scrubbing from the makeup artist and wardrobe mistress.”

Although the early installments in the series reflected real anxieties about the Cold War, the Connery era of the Bond franchise was not very realistic in its depiction of science. The six EON films Connery appeared in routinely featured advanced gadgets and death-defying stunts that had no semblance of reality. While they weren’t as openly comical as the films within the Roger Moore era of the franchise, Connery’s Bond films certainly didn’t reflect the grim tone of Fleming’s original novels. While they didn’t necessarily earn the same critical and commercial success of their predecessors, the two Bond films starring Timothy Dalton were much closer to the source material.

After the tail end of Pierce Brosnan’s iteration of Bond took the series in far too campy of a direction, the Bond films starring Daniel Craig took the franchise in a far more realistic direction. In addition to ditching the eccentric gadgets and overt science fiction elements, Craig’s Bond films explored current issues such as international terrorism, government surveillance, online hackers, and the corruption of espionage infrastructure.

The Bond Films Have Evolved in Their Female Representation

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the image of Jill plastered in gold remains one of the most iconic images in the entire franchise, it's unfortunately reflective of Bond’s uncomfortably sexist history. Many Bond films feature female characters who are killed for shock value, with the superficial death of Jill being one of the most egregious. The number of “Bond girls” who proved themselves to be 007’s equal were few and far between, with Michelle Yeoh’s performance in Tomorrow Never Dies being one of the few positive examples.

While the franchise still has a long way to go when it comes to making up for its past, recent entries in the Bond franchise have been far more earnest in their female representation. The Craig films prominently depicted M (Judi Dench), Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), and Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux) as heroic characters who aid Bond in his mission. While having a main female villain might be a great way for the Bond series to reinvent itself, it is encouraging to see how radically the franchise has evolved over the course of over six decades.

Goldfinger is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max