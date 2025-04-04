In March 2025, Helen Mirren shared her thoughts about the 007 franchise, stating that she didn't like how women were portrayed in the popular spy action film. It seems she found support from one of the film's former stars. Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond from 1995 to 2002, has come out and supported the actress's comments.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brosnan said that he agrees with the 1923 star's comments and that "she let them have it." While the MobLand co-stars never discussed their opinions about the franchise, he believes that not everyone will agree with Ian Fleming's popular spy series despite its popularity and room to grow.

"Yes, there's a certain agreement there. But there's a certain world and room to move within the proscenium arch of what [Bond creator and author] Ian Fleming put down. So there's always going to be conflict."

In an interview with The London Standard, Mirren stated that James Bond was "not her thing" and that she didn't like how women were portrayed in that franchise. She also added that the concept of James Bond was "drenched and born out of profound sexism," and it failed to acknowledge the achievements that women have made in the Secret Service. Her comments caused debate on the internet, with many fans not agreeing with her criticism while some tried to defend her.

Will There Be A Female James Bond?

Image via MGM

Alongside Mirren's comments about James Bond is the idea of the character being played by a woman. According to the actress, she's opposed to the idea of having a female version of James Bond and would rather see real stories of women in espionage. The idea of a female James Bond character first started in 2020, when it was revealed that Daniel Craig would play the popular spy character one last time in No Time To Die, and the franchise would have to find the next lead star.

In an interview with Variety, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli stated that James Bond can be played by anyone, even a person of color. However, it can't be played by a female. Her argument was that creating an original character is better than making a gender-swapped one. This idea is further cemented when the producer confirms that the next actor for James Bond "must be British and a man."

Following Craig's exit from the franchise, the next James Bond actor has yet to be announced. Various names like Idris Elba, Theo James, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been thrown around. The next 007 film has yet to be announced, and details on whom the next actor will be revealed in the future.

All twenty-five Bond movies are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Meanwhile, you can catch Brosnan and Mirren in MobLand on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.