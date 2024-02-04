For the last six decades, James Bond has been in pop culture, facing some of the most heinous criminal masterminds out there. Always standing next to the villain is the henchmen with unwavering loyalty, for a villain is no good without the muscle by their side; someone to be the force behind the plan. Bond henchmen are typically silent, with a physical prowess felt through the screen. The ones chasing Bond the entire movie while their boss remains in the shadows.

Taking Bond down is no easy task, these super villains need equally cunning and intelligent people on their side. The henchmen included on this list are memorable in their own right, standing out from the rest of the other Bond bad guys. These henchmen rank on the threat they posed to Bond and how close they were to succeeding.

10 Nick Nack

'The Man With the Golden Gun' (1974)

Nick Nack was an all-round personal assistant to Francisco Scaramanga. He acted as the butler, housekeeper, and chef, as well as the henchman to Scaramanga's criminal activities. Nick Nack is notable as he is constantly trying to kill his boss. In an agreement over the estate, a technicality leaves it all to Nick Nack as long as Scaramanga dies in a duel with an assassin.

Played by Hervé Villechaize, Nick Nack brings comic relief to the film, often making fun of the perilous situations that he has no concern about. Refined and always elegant, he appears non-threatening, though in a switch he is just as dangerous and ruthless, using his size to his advantage. Able to blend in and sneak into places, Nick Nack is the most elusive henchman putting him on this list. At the end of the movie, Nick Nack almost has the final laugh, pulling a knife on Bond as he is about to sail away. Moving out of the way quickly, Bond overpowers him and implies he threw him off the ship in a suitcase.

9 Tee Hee

'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Tee Hee is the most interesting henchman of Dr. Kananga. Julius Harris brings a playfulness to Tee Hee with a devious smile and witty one-liners, living up to his name. His appearance is unforgettable, with big suits full of color, sporting a hook as a right arm and operates a crocodile farm where he lost his arm to a croc named “Albert.”

Crocodile's comes back into play later in the film as Tee Hee attempts to feed Bond to them. If not for a deus ex machina calling Tee Hee’s attention away, he could be higher on the list. For leaving Bond unattended, Tee Hee only makes the bottom of the list, though he makes up for it in a gripping fight scene on a train that almost has Bond in the grasp of his pinchers. Ultimately, Tee Hee is swept away, leaving behind only the metal hook as a remembrance of him.

8 Red Grant

'From Russia With Love' (1963)

Robert Shaw turns Red Grant into an absolutely menacing character that shouldn't be excluded from this list. Shaw is memorable as Red for his blonde hair, which went on to inspire other Bond henchmen such as his imposing blonde counterpart. Red is a former murder convict, now employed by Spectre in a plan to kill and frame James Bond while stealing a lektor (a fictional cipher machine developed and used by Soviet Intelligence to protect all forms of communication.)

Red spends most of the film shadowing Bond as he attempts to obtain the lektor, killing Bond’s allies in the process. It isn’t until he boards a train pretending to be a 00 agent that the franchise gets its first big one on one fight. In a train car, the two go toe to toe in a worthwhile fight scene that could go either way. Bond ultimately gets the upper hand, but Red remains a formidable force.

7 Irma Bunt

'On Her Majesty’s Secret Service' (1969)

Irma works for the infamous villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld. She is parodied in Austin Powers Franchise, making her an enduring character. At first, Irma didn’t seem like the most effective henchman. Her main duties are overseeing an “allergy research clinic” combined with a ski resort. Quite the combination! She helps in brainwashing patients into angels of death, minions devoted to Blofeld’s cause.

The reason for Irma’s appearance on the list is from the last few moments of the movie when Bond walks out of a chapel with his new wife. A car driven by Blofeld pulls up, where Irma kills Bond’s wife. Considering Irma is thought to be dead, the end comes as a huge shock to fans watching. Irma is one of the few henchmen to escape the presence of Bond and even could have killed Bond if she really wanted to. Unfortunately, the character wouldn’t go on to appear in any other films as the actress Ilse Steppat passed away shortly after the making of the movie.

6 Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd

'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

A pair of assassins that also work for Ernst Stavro Blofeld. They kill anyone smuggling diamonds from South Africa to the United States through The Netherlands. Bruce Glover and Putter Smith are unsettling as Mr. Wint and Mr. Putter through their facade of politeness that turns into horror. It is hard to forget the scene where they feed a scorpion to a dentist.

The two are devious in their plot to help Blofeld. The otherwise campy characters help to finish each other's sentences and come off as some of the most unsettling henchmen in the franchise. Their methods of killing are gruesome and torturous; and, in a last ditch effort to kill Bond, Mr. Kidd comes for 007 with flaming kebabs, while Mr. Wint chokes him all before Bond elaborately gets out of the situation. The sadistic enjoyment of their work places them higher up on the list, as well as their impressive head count throughout the film.

5 May Day

'A View to A Kill' (1985)

What could have been a Bond film to forget is brought to life through the antagonist of the film. Grace Jones is Mayday, the right-hand woman to villain Max Zorin. May Day was part of a selective breeding experiment by the Nazi eugenicist, Dr. Hans Glaub. Immensely loyal to Zorin, she would do anything for him until he leaves her to drown in a mine rather than save her life.

Even with a few lines, she makes her presence felt with a unique style and superhuman strength that allows her to pick men up over her head and calm an upset horse down. May Day’s ultimate attribute of being nimble and stealthy is what brings her to this list, as she can do aerial tricks as easily as she can slip into the back of a car and slit someone’s throat. Moreover, she is the only henchman on this list to divert affiliations and help Bond to defeat the enemy while also managing to sacrifice her own life. Because of her attribution to the film, she deserves a top five spot.

4 Xenia Onatopp

'Golden Eye' (1995)

The highly alluring and sensual assassin, played by Famke Jannsen, can be considered an over-the-top Bond Henchmen, though no one else matches her intensity for killing on this list. Xenia was almost Bond’s next romantic interest until he found out her unusual method of seducing and killing her targets. A former Soviet fighter pilot, Onatopp works for the Janus Crime Syndicate, attempting to get the satellite weapon “GoldenEye” into space.

Xenia’s pure sadistic and psychotic behavior is what puts her high up on the list. This girl gets off on murdering people, but for real. Besides a scene where she crushes an admiral’s head between her thighs, she uses a machine gun to kill a facility of people letting out orgasmic moans while she commits the massacre. Her mix of psychotic sexiness may make her one of Bond’s toughest opponents, as Xenia is able to deceive him through her good looks and special abilities no other henchmen have.

3 Fiona Volpe

'Thunderball' (1965)

Fiona may be the only women in the franchise that doesn’t stray from her initial schemes after sleeping with Bond. Even being able to fool him in the process, bringing him to gunpoint. Her attractiveness and big hair make her one of the most recognizable henchmen of the era. She is one of Spectre’s most dangerous assassins, entrusted with important missions and executions, even cleaning up the mess of other Spectre agents in the process.

The charismatic actress, Luciana Paluzzi brought an assertiveness to the character that made audiences feel she was in control. As the most competent Spectre agent, Fiona is near the top of the list for that reason. She brings a duplicity with her manipulation and plotting that other henchmen don’t have due to her true alliances always being kept hidden.

2 Jaws

'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977)/ 'Moonraker' (1979)

Aptly named for his method of killing, Jaws effectively uses his stainless steel teeth that can bite through anything to dispose of his victims. Absolutely loyal to his boss, Karl Stromberg in his plot to create an underwater society, that he will kill anyone that gets in the way. Jaws became such a formidable force that he was brought back for the next film, 'Moonraker.'

At 7’ 2”, Richard Kiel took on the part, as his stature made him a menacing force for Bond to come up against. From chases in the street to up in space, Jaws has followed Bond around the globe and into the stratosphere to be one of the most persistent henchmen. Unless you are in cahoots with him or are around James Bond, there seems to be no way of stopping the giant, leaving him at number two.

1 Oddjob

'Goldfinger' (1964)

Played by Harold Sakata, a silver medalist at the 1984 Olympics for weightlifting, Oddjob doesn’t say any actual words besides a few grunts he lets out. Possessing brute strength and a boiler hat that could cut through marble, Oddjob is placed at the top of this list for many reasons. He exemplifies the henchmen archetype of a Bond villain, as a mute, stoic man that feels no pain when you hit him. He also helped to identify the henchmen stereotype in general!

Oddjob is loyal to his boss, Auric Goldfinger, willing to blow up a reserve, kill with pleasure, and even help cheat in a game of golf. Even when betrayed, Oddjob makes sure Golfingers plan continues on. In a final fight with Bond, it feels like nothing Bond does will be able to take him out, until he uses his hat against him to get electrocuted. Moreover, Oddjob has become one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture from the Bond Franchise, even being parodied in popular shows.

