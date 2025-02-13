Following the recent leak of Henry Cavill's James Bond audition tape on YouTube, GoldenEye (1995) and Casino Royale (2006), director Martin Campbell, has seemingly debunked the footage as misleading. It’s now been four years since Daniel Craig retired as the iconic British agent in No Time to Die (2021), and fans grow increasingly desperate for news about the franchise's future. With official updates very few and far between, curious fans often rely on unofficial sources and hearsay for any hint about what to expect. However, Campbell is now urging caution, dismissing these unofficial reports as almost entirely false.

Campbell, who has been promoting his latest action flick, Cleaner, starring Daisy Ridley, set to release in theaters on February 21, recently stopped by for an interview with ScreenRant. As the director behind two Bond films that introduced new actors to the role, speculation has been swirling that he’s been tapped once again to helm the next Bond reboot referred to as Bond 26. However, Campbell shut down the rumor, addressing the growing culture of misinformation surrounding the franchise. He also seemingly weighed in on the recently leaked Henry Cavill audition tape, clarifying that it was actually from GoldenEye, not Casino Royale. He said:

"I'm sure that's bullsh*t. Look, anything you actually hear about Bond, whether it be the casting, anything you read online, don't believe a word of it. I've been through this on two Bond films, right, and you'd be amazed about the stuff that comes out. None of it is true. I mean, almost a hundred percent wrong, honestly. And I sometimes read, there's a hilarious thing I watched on YouTube, which was Henry Cavill's Casino Royale audition. Well, it's bullsh*t. I mean, he's doing an audition, but it was kind of for GoldenEye, it had nothing to do with Casino. They make this bullsh*t up all the time, and it's rubbish, quite frankly."

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If Campbell is indeed referencing the recently leaked video — which the YouTube channel, Ron South, claimed to have recovered from a movie studio's recycling bin — then it does conflict with what he's previously said about Cavill's Bond audition. It’s well known that Cavill was in contention for the role alongside Daniel Craig, but Craig ultimately won out, partly because the production team preferred an older actor. Back in 2003, Campbell himself praised Cavill’s audition, calling it "tremendous." Speaking to Express.co.uk at the time, he said:

"He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then."

However, Campbell’s latest claim raises eyebrows as he now suggests that Cavill auditioned for GoldenEye, which would mean he tried out for Bond at just 12 years old, an unlikely scenario. The leaked video clearly shows Cavill as an adult, not a teenager, and no known footage exists of a younger Cavill auditioning for the role. This discrepancy makes Campbell’s statement all the more puzzling, perhaps he simply mixed up what happened. Whatever the case, his comment is unlikely to deter the ongoing fan-casting for the Bond role as the leaked video could reignite fan interest in Cavill as Bond. However, producer, Barbara Broccoli has revealed that a younger actor would be favored to fit into their long-term plan for the next Bond movie, which has been teased will reinvent the franchise.