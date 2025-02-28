In 1962, the world of cinema was forever changed by the release of Dr. No. The first adaptation of writer Ian Fleming's popular spy novel series and the breakout role for Scottish actor Sean Connery in the lead role, playing suave agent James Bond (007). Produced on a budget of around 1 million USD, Dr. No went on to gross just under 60 million USD globally, making it a major financial success.

This success assured the future of a franchise that would go on to become one of the most long-running and profitable in media history. Now over 60 years since Dr. No, 27 franchise films have been released, with seven different actors having taken on the role of the world's most famous spy. Early 2025 has been a big development in the franchise's future so far, with Amazon MGM acquiring creative control of the character and upcoming films. It's more than likely that the James Bond franchise will continue strong into the future, but for now, let's take a look back at the series' 10 highest-grossing entries​​​​​​.

10 'Moonraker' (1979)

Worldwide Box Office: $210,308,099

Image via MGM

A state-of-the-art spaceship known as the Moonraker has inexplicably vanished. British agent 007 (Roger Moore) suspects it was hijacked and is forced to uncover who's behind the brazen theft. All signs point to billionaire Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale) as the mastermind behind an operation to wipe out the Earth's population and begin anew. With the help of a beautiful and brilliant CIA agent (Lois Chiles), Bond must blast off into space and save the planet.

In terms of placing Agent 007 in perilous situations, Moonraker is perhaps the Bond movie that jumped the shark the hardest. One of the most outright silly entries in the franchise, Moonraker has its charms, even if it's not one of the most fondly remembered of the series. It's highly unlikely that Bond will ever return to space, so Moonraker​​​​​​'s existence is easy to appreciate as an unabashedly silly super spy adventure.