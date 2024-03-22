The Big Picture Sean Connery wasn't Fleming's initial choice for James Bond, it was David Niven, a more dramatic actor.

David Niven played Bond in a parody film of Casino Royale, bringing a playful tone to the character.

This parody version of Casino Royale influenced future parodies and franchises like Austin Powers.

The James Bond franchise is one of the longest-running in film history and still continues to generate enthusiasm for its upcoming installments. While many recurring sagas fail to retain their creative spark after just a handful of sequels, the 007 series is still running strong after 27 films. The franchise has employed several talented actors in the role of Bond and has remained under the watchful eye of the Broccoli family and MGM productions. However, much of the series’ success can be traced back to the original novels by Ian Fleming, which are responsible for developing the core mythology of the 007 universe. Although the franchise got off to a promising start when Sean Connery was cast in Dr. No, Fleming had a very different actor in mind to play Bond: David Niven.

Sean Connery Wasn’t Ian Fleming’s First Choice for James Bond

Released in 1953, Fleming’s first Bond novel Casino Royale became a worldwide sensation, establishing a newfound appreciation for spy fiction. Given the ongoing tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, Casino Royale served as an exciting piece of escapist fiction that played upon anxieties about covert espionage operations and international terrorism. Fleming wrote a total of twelve Bond novels and two short story collections and easily became one of the most popular novelists of his generation. While the novels’ continuity was vastly different from the film series it would inspire, their popularity nonetheless had Hollywood interested in a potential series of adaptations.

When the rights to the Bond series were first acquired by producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman in 1961, the decision was made to adapt Dr. No as the first installment in the film saga. The producers thought that the Jamaican location would serve as an exciting backdrop for Bond’s first outing, as Casino Royale’s intense subject material and disturbing ending would have been too dark to generate enthusiasm for the series. Although many famous actors were considered for the main role, Connery was selected by a joint committee that included Broccoli, Saltzman, and Fleming. Given his relative youth and inherent charisma, Connery was considered to be the ideal choice for the role.

Although his casting ultimately proved to be instrumental in the saga’s longevity, Connery was not who the character’s author had in mind when he had originally written Casino Royale. Originally envisioning a more well-known star in the role, Fleming wanted David Niven to play Bond. Fleming’s affection for Niven was not unusual given his solid track record; he had proven his merits as an action star in the World War II classic The Guns of Navarone, and proven himself capable of delivering strong dramatic performances with his Academy Award winning role in Separate Tables. However, Dr. No screenwriter Richard Maibau revealed that “Niven wasn’t all that physical,” and that his advancing age would make him unsuitable to star in the first installment in a recurring franchise.

David Niven Played James Bond in a Parody Movie

Connery quickly proved himself to be the perfect choice for Bond, creating an instantly iconic character in Dr. No. While Fleming’s original character had been a bit rougher and more cynical, Connery helped create the snarky, dry humor that was essential to the saga’s tone. Although Connery would go on to appear in a total of six official EON-produced Bond films, Niven got the chance to play 007 in the unofficial parody film Casino Royale. The result of an unusual licensing agreement allowed Columbia Pictures to adapt the first installment in Fleming’s series in a comical way that lampooned the style of the EON films. Niven was cast as an older version of Bond who is called back into action to thwart an evil plan by the evil Dr. Noah (Woody Allen) and the agents of SMERSH, an international criminal organization based on SPECTRE.

Although he was the top-billed member of the cast, Niven wasn’t the only actor who played Bond in Casino Royale. The film also featured Peter Sellers, Barbara Bouchet, Joanna Pette, Terence Cooper, Daliah Lavi, and Dr. No actress Ursula Andress as different MI6 operatives who assume the identity of “James Bond.” Given that the film’s intentions were satirical and that it did not feature as much action as the Connery Bond films, Casino Royale did not present Sellers with the physical challenges that precluded him from taking the role in the first place.

While it is often ranked as one of the weakest installments in the franchise, Niven did make for a great Bond in Casino Royale. Although the film makes several attempts at broad comedy that sadly haven’t aged well, Niven captures a playfulness within the character that is often forgotten in the saga’s darker installments. It was impressive that Niven’s performance was so effective given that Connery had been the only actor to play Bond in a big-screen adaptation; it was only two years after Casino Royale’s release that he was recast with George Lazenby for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

What Is the Legacy of ‘Casino Royale?'

Although it is often left out of retrospectives about the franchise due to its unofficial status, Casino Royale was not the only non-EON Bond film. Another strange rights dispute resulted in Warner Brothers producing the 1983 film Never Say Never Again, a loose remake of 1965’s Thunderball. Connery returned to the series for the first time since 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, and to his credit played into the character’s advancing age. The film also benefited from terrific action sequences helmed by The Empire Strikes Back director Irvin Kershner.

While it hasn’t necessarily aged well, Casino Royale paved the way for future parodies of the Bond franchise. Its over-the-top depiction of Bond’s gadgets, the international locations, and conspiracy storylines were highly influential on action-comedy franchises like the Mike Myers led Austin Powers series, which became a popular franchise in its own right.

Casino Royale is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

