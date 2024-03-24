The Big Picture Moonraker was one of the campiest James Bond films, straying far from the original novel's plot.

The movie focused on a global threat, unlike the book's localized storyline. The novel is grounded in reality, whereas the film appeared to piggyback off of Star Wars' success.

Moonraker's absurd elements, like comical uniforms and racist stereotypes, make it a film in need of a redo.

It's no secret that the James Bond films have, on more than one occasion, dipped so far into absurdity that the camp factor often eclipsed the hero of the film. 1979's Moonraker, the eleventh entry in the franchise, is one of the worst offenders, and while the visual effects were praised, everything else about the film is ludicrous and, well, campy. Cringingly so. Yet despite its obvious intent to cash in on the success of Star Wars and pandering to fans' infatuation with The Spy Who Loved Me baddy Jaws (Richard Kiel), the film was a box-office hit. In fact, it was United Artists' highest-grossing film at the time with a lifetime gross of $70.3 million, making it the 10th highest-earning film in the franchise (not bad, considering it opened in less than a third of the theaters that front-runner Skyfall did in 2012). So why does a Bond story, one that's already scored a successful film adaptation, need another? Sit down with your martini — shaken, not stirred — and find out why.

James Bond Goes to Space in 'Moonraker'

Moonraker opens with a scene where a Drax Industries Moonraker Space Shuttle is hijacked while on a Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, which leads to the aircraft being destroyed. When the shuttle isn't found among the wreckage, M (Bernard Lee) sends Agent 007, aka James Bond (Roger Moore in his fourth time as the super-spy), to investigate. Bond leaves for California and meets the owner of Drax Industries, Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale), his henchman Chang (Toshiro Suga), and — ahem — "Dr. Holly Goodhead" (Lois Chiles), astronaut. After surviving an attempt on his life, Bond finds blueprints for a glass vial made in Venice, and makes his way to Italy, where Bond discovers the vials hold a nerve gas that is deadly to humans, but harmless to plants and animals.

Bond and Goodhead, who is actually a CIA agent sent to spy on Drax, follow Drax to Rio de Janeiro, where they narrowly escape from Jaws, who has been hired by Drax after Bond dispatched Chang earlier. Bad news: the pair are captured by Drax's men, but only Bond is able to escape. Good news: Jaws got himself a girl, Dolly (Blanche Ravalec)! Bond tracks Drax to his base in the Amazon, where he is reacquainted with Goodhead after being captured again. There, they witness four Moonraker shuttles lifting off to rendezvous with Drax's cloaked space station. Good news: they get a first-hand view of Moonraker 5 lifting off. Bad news: it's from under the launch platform. Stunningly, they escape, and pose as pilots on Moonraker 6 to catch a lift to the station, where they run into their old friend Jaws.

Back in Drax's custody, Bond and Goodhead hear firsthand about his plan to destroy humanity by launching the nerve gas into Earth's atmosphere via fifty globes full of the stuff. Then, once the Earth is safe again for humans, Drax and the number of genetically perfect men and women he's brought on board will move back, creating a "master race" of perfection, no imperfections allowed. Certainly no 7'2" tall metal-mouthed henchmen and their little bespectacled blonde girlfriends, for damn sure. That admission turns the tide as Jaws switches allegiances just as the U.S. Marines come aboard the now-visible space station. Drax's forces are defeated, the station is destroyed, Bond sends Drax into space, the three nerve gas-laden globes that were launched are obliterated, Jaws and Dolly make it safely back to Earth, and Bond does the zero-gravity tango with Goodhead on Moonraker 5. Cue the God-awful "Moonraker" song, and the promise that "James Bond will return in For Your Eyes Only" (fun fact: As cited in TIME, Moonraker is the second Bond film to promise the same thing, as For Your Eyes Only was supposed to be the follow-up to The Spy Who Loved Me. Moonraker took its place).

How Is the 'Moonraker' Movie Different From the Original James Bond Novel?

Now let's compare that to the 1955 novel of the same name, the third to feature Ian Fleming's James Bond, shall we? The novel begins with Bond confirming M's suspicions that multi-millionaire industry mogul Sir Hugo Drax is winning money by cheating at bridge. It begs the question why a man of such wealth, one extolled for his service in World War II, would need to cheat in the first place. Something smells fishy, and it ain't the kippers. It turns out that Drax is behind the "Moonraker," Britain's first nuclear missile defense project, capable of unprecedented range thanks to columbite, of which Drax holds a monopoly.

Long story short, Drax isn't a well-to-do Briton at all, but Graf Hugo von der Drache, dedicated Nazi commander hell-bent on taking revenge on England. He's using the Moonraker to destroy London, aided by a Soviet-supplied nuclear warhead, as told to a now-captive Bond and his new friend Gala Brand, a beautiful Special Branch officer. They escape just in time to reroute the missile, which happens to land on the Soviet submarine that Drax had used to escape, killing him and his men. Crisis averted, Bond makes his move on Brand, but they part ways when he learns she's engaged to another officer.

So there's Bond, a villain named Hugo Drax but not really, and "Moonraker." That's pretty much where the similarities begin and end. It's so radically different, it hardly seems fair to call it a book-to-film adaptation. The novel details a localized threat, the film a global one. The novel preys on the fears of nuclear war prevalent at the time, the film piggybacks on the sci-fi craze spurred on by Star Wars. The novel is grounded in reality. The film leaves reality in the rear window. It's arguably too late to fashion an adaptation around "just" a nuclear warhead threat against one of the world's largest metropolitan areas, but the issues that Fleming tackles in the novel — political upheaval, Nazi resurgence, real threats on home soil — are no less important now than they were then. In some ways, even more so, and a proper adaptation that gives those elements their due in a grounded, dramatic effort would be far more impactful.

'Moonraker' Deserves a Proper Adaptation

For kicks and giggles, let's say the film was a fair adaptation of Ian Fleming's Moonraker, and Fleming was this great visionary that dreamed up space shuttles long before they became an actuality, and bio-weaponry on a global scale. Even then, Moonraker would still be a James Bond film in desperate need of a mulligan. There are the elements that one can't tell if Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actually parodied or took verbatim: Hugo Drax's gray suit, Fem-bots, and the comical uniforms for the space station crew, for starters. Drax's henchman Chang is a horribly racist Asian stereotype, decked out in a robe. His fight with Bond is painfully reminiscent of an Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) and Cato (Burt Kwouk) melee in the Pink Panther films.

It gets worse. Chase scenes look like they would be more at home in a Benny Hill feature. Pigeons do double-takes. A gondola turns into a candy-striped hovercraft. Product placement is everywhere (if you don't feel the need to light up a Marlboro and drink a 7-Up afterward, you weren't really watching). The music from the iconic beach scene in From Here to Eternity plays when Jaws first sees Dolly over their meet-cute. Seriously. Think Moonraker's connection to 1970s sci-fi isn't accurate? Explain why the code to enter the secret lab is the same five-tone musical phrase as the one from Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Then there's Holly Goodhead, a contender for most entendre-laden Bond girl name, right up there with Pussy Galore and Xenia Onatopp. Which leads to one of the most groan-worthy double-entendres in the history of the franchise, "I think he's attempting re-entry," uttered by a technician upon seeing the video feed of Bond and Goodhead doing the deed onboard the shuttle. Moonraker is Bond at his campiest, and for a franchise on the cusp of a new era — if rumors are true, that is, — they could do worse than fixing one of its worst efforts from the past.

