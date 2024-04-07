The Big Picture Pierce Brosnan's casting revitalized the James Bond franchise, particularly with GoldenEye, one of the most beloved 007 films.

Brosnan's Bond has the highest kill count out of all iterations of the character, with over 135 deaths in Brosnan's four films as 007.

Brosnan's era of the franchise focused on action over traditional spycraft in order to meet the demands of the action genre's rising popularity in the 1990s.

With 27 installments under its belt, the James Bond franchise is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. What’s most interesting about the franchise’s development throughout multiple iterations of the character is how drastically the Bond films have strayed from Ian Fleming’s original source material. While the Bond films themselves can be seen as exciting, escapist fantasies that satisfy the audience’s desire to see extravagant stunts and cool gadgets, Fleming’s original novels contained a grounded, realistic version of espionage. Although some Bond films are closer in tone to Fleming’s original concept for the character, they all have retained Bond’s most important attribute: his license to kill. Although each actor who has occupied the role has seen his fair share of action, Pierce Brosnan’s Bond has killed more people than any other iteration.

'GoldenEye' Changed the Bond Franchise Forever

Although he’s now regarded as one of the most popular Bonds in history, Brosnan’s casting was by no means guaranteed. The Bond franchise’s producer, Albert Broccoli, had been keen to retool the franchise with a younger lead after Roger Moore’s last appearance as the character in A View to a Kill, which received some of the worst reviews in the saga’s history. Although he was enthusiastic about the role, Brosnan was forced to turn down the part in order to satisfy his contract for the television series Remington Steele. As a result, MGM hired Timothy Dalton to step into 007’s shoes for the next installment in the series, 1987’s The Living Daylights.

While Moore’s depiction of Bond had aired on the comical side, Dalton’s version of Bond was a much darker interpretation of the character. While The Living Daylights still contained some of the cheeky humor and over-the-top action that the franchise became known for, Dalton’s second Bond film License to Kill was a straight-up revenge thriller. Stretching the parameters of a PG-13 rating, License to Kill saw Bond stalking out on his own to kill the drug kingpin Franz Sanchez (Robert Davi), who had led an attack on the wedding of his best friend and CIA ally Felix Leiter (David Hedison). While the darker tone was more in line with what Fleming originally envisioned for the character, it proved to be a little too intense for audiences who had come to expect something more fun from their 007 films.

Although the franchise took six years to return to the big screen, GoldenEye revitalized the Bond franchise and became one of its most beloved films. Brosnan’s wry, charismatic performance proved to be perfect for the new interpretation of the character. While he added some of the intensity that Dalton brought to the role, he never slipped into becoming too self-serious. Brosnan returned for three additional Bond films before the franchise was given a dark and gritty reboot starring Daniel Craig with 2006’s Casino Royale.

Pierce Brosnan Is the Most Brutal James Bond

While his films are certainly not as realistic as those starring Craig or Dalton, Brosnan’s Bond used his license to kill the most. Brosnan’s Bond killed over 135 people, with 47 from GoldenEye alone. It’s perhaps due to the superficial tone of the films that it’s easy to forget how dangerous Brosnan’s Bond actually was. Although he reaps significant collateral damage, Brosnan’s Bond is often able to defuse the situation by giving a cheeky one-liner. Nonetheless, Bond’s aptitude for destruction does become a running gag within this era of the franchise, with Judi Dench’s M often scolding Bond for his irresponsibility.

The high body count isn’t surprising considering that Brosnan’s era of the Bond franchise was reinvented to focus more heavily on action. American action films were peaking in the 1990s, as Die Hard had kicked off a newfound appreciation for the genre that many studios were keen to cash in on. With major action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise, and Keanu Reeves dominating the box office, Bond risked being out of touch. As a result, Brosnan’s Bond films forgo some of the traditional spycraft present in previous installments in order to put a greater emphasis on the action sequences.

Although there are more deaths in his films than any other iteration of the franchise, the Brosnan Bond series was not particularly gruesome or graphic. While films like License to Kill and Casino Royale featured more intimate fight scenes and depictions of torture, the Brosnan Bond films opted for larger scale action sequences with more combatants. While this may have accounted for the frequency of deaths, Brosnan’s Bond is never really in critical danger; films like Tomorrow Never Dies actually spent more time focusing on Bond’s romantic entanglements with his new ally, Wai Lin (Michelle Yeoh).

'The World Is Not Enough' Is One of the Darkest Bond Films

Although both GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies were slightly cheekier in their approach to action, Brosnan got the opportunity to unleash a darker Bond in the underrated film The World Is Not Enough. The film centers around a plot by the ruthless oil baroness Elektra King (Sophie Marceau), who works alongside the former KGB agent Renard Zokas (Robert Carlyle) to attempt revenge on M. Bond is forced into a morally compromising situation where he must wrestle with MI6’s failings. It’s a uniquely psychological entry in the series, and one of the few films to feature a female villain.

Unfortunately, the more intense tone of The World Is Not Enough was completely inverted by Die Another Day, the final entry in Brosnan’s Bond series. Although it presented a compelling co-lead in Halle Berry’s Jinx, Die Another Day took the franchise into pure science fiction territory with invisible cars, laser beams, and a face-swapping villain. While Brosnan’s Bond still attained a fairly impressive kill count in the film, audiences couldn’t be deceived into thinking that anything in Die Another Day was meant to be realistic.

