While it's certainly true you only get one first impression, it's really important to remember you only one final impression, too. Beginning with Sean Connery in 1962, and concluding with Daniel Craig's curtain call in 2021, six actors have played Ian Fleming's British spy James Bond in Eon's official series, and nearly every Bond fan alive would surely be happy to tell you how they'd rank the half-dozen performers. But what of these actors' respective final moments as one of the greatest and most iconic, most enduringly popular movie characters of all time? The following is the definitive ranking of every James Bond actor's final scene as 007, running a gamut from awful to breathtaking. For this list, we're only looking at official Eon James Bond films. Because screw Never Say Never Again, am I right?

6 Daniel Craig

'No Time to Die' (2021)

Image via United Artists Releasing

This whole debacle is just more lamentable and depressing in light of recent Bond news. THIS is Eon's final stamp on the Bond franchise, and it's horrible. The final moments of long-delayed, much-hyped and massively expensive No Time to Die thrust Craig's manic-depressive, oft-crying take on 007 into the most contrived series of events in 60 years of screen time, leading to blockbuster cinema's master of survival to just give up and take a bomb to the face.

Absolutely no one actively wanted this, especially at the tail end of ostensible escapism in the wake of peak pandemic months. No Time to Die did solid box office, but was a far cry from the heights of Skyfall or even SPECTRE. At risk of understatement, this is an embarrassment, a pockmark upon an institution, and everything about it freaking sucks. Surely things can only go up from here? One asks warily.