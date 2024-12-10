Spanning six decades with 25 official entries, Eon's James Bond series is the gold standard of film franchises. Run by the Broccoli family of producers and a tightly-knit, tightly-lipped machine, the spy adventure films have maintained a remarkable, perhaps unrivaled level of quality control for over half a century. The Bond series' lowest points are still solid and rewatchable diversions; there's no comparing something like The Man With the Golden Gun or Die Another Day to outright mega-franchise disasters like The Rise of Skywalker or The Marvels.

That said, as is inevitable with a series that's run for decades, much less six of them, the James Bond movies have seen ups and downs, and the films notably exist within six distinct eras, with six iconic actors as British operative 007. The following is not a ranking of the actors and their performances (we have that here), but rather a ranking of all six eras by consistency, impact and overall greatness. This ranking only takes the Eon series into account (which is the way things should be).

6 The Daniel Craig Era

(2006-'21)

Now that the dust has settled, it's hard to deny the modern Daniel Craig era of Bond, which covered a franchise-record 15 years, was overall the most uneven, least rewatchable, and simply the worst of all Bond eras. That's not to say there weren't bright spots; there were at least two, in fact. Casino Royale is a genuine classic, and Skyfall, if a little wan and overrated, recaptured a lot of that magic, to the tune of a box-office billion. Was it really that hard to make one of these a dose of pure escapism, pure fun? It's more than likely there isn't an actively bad Eon Bond film, but so much of the series' Craig era stands out as uncharacteristically joyless.

If anything, Casino Royale was so good it put the movies that followed at a disadvantage. The biggest reason it was so good, though, obviously, is that it was based on a gripping book. The following films struggled to find fresh or even interesting ideas but maintained the downbeat tone that works on occasion for Bond, but shouldn't be the rule. It also must be said that Craig's performance itself is all over the shop in these pictures, especially post-Skyfall. He was a raw revelation at the start, but appeared increasingly, indubitably disinterested. If Bond himself doesn't want to be there, why on Earth should the fans?