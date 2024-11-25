Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The iconic role of British superspy James Bond has appeared in over twenty-five films portrayed by these fantastic actors, and as the world eagerly waits for the reveal of who will follow in their footsteps for the long awaited Bond 26, the twenty-five preceding entries are getting alot of love on streaming services. All twenty-five of 007's theatrical adventures are now available on Amazon Prime, meaning any viewer is one binge-watch away from intimate familiarity with Bond's unique history and style.

While there are alot of differences between a film like You Only Live Twice and something like Bond's most recent outing in No Time To Die, there's also a lot more similarities. With over two dozen entries in the franchise and more on the horizon, the formula for a perfect Bond movie is starting to become incredibly well-defined and recognized. From Bond's iconic gadgets to his memorable villains, to each film's seductive yet deadly Bond Girl, the best and most essential of 007's films all share core qualities which not only bring cohesion to the franchise, but allow the differences between their entries to shine even brighter than they could have before.

The Style

Bond's suits, cars, and even guns come with a refined taste.

For over 50 years, the look of James Bond has stayed nearly untouched and unchanged. From the cuts of the agent's suits to his iconic drink order, James Bond films have a classic and elegant sense of style which even carries over into the design of location and enemies. Foes as goofy and intimidating as the hit man Jaws are fitted in a three-piece suit and set pieces as far-fetched as Die Another Day's downright goofy ice palace are still modeled in an impressively chic upper-class sensibility.

Of course, the most consistent parts of James Bond's style are his world-famous Aston Martin vehicle and his Walther PPK firearms. The iconic firearm has been present since Bond's very first outing in 1962 and has been present for nearly all the following twenty-four adventures in some capacity or another. Bond's ride of choice, however, was first introduced in Goldfinger, but ha since then become far more well associated with the character than nearly any other element of the franchise. Bond's style can shift slightly between actors, from the more playful Pierce Brosnan to the colder, rougher Daniel Craig, but it's a safe bet that 007's favorite drinks, cars and guns, will always be the same.

The Quotes

The innuendo, the one-liners, the killing quotes, Bond is known for his wit.

"Bond, James Bond" "Shaken, not stirred" "I thought Christmas only came once a year." while not ever one of James Bond's classic quotes are quite on the same level, 007's penchant for iconic lines and suave or cheesy one liners is a crucial part of his character and the franchise as a whole. The love of double entendres, infects even 007's allies and enemies, with some of the most iconic lines in the series, such as Auric Goldfinger's "No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die." being delivered to the intrepid agent rather than by him.

Perhaps the most memorable and well-known 007 quotes, however, are his famed post mortem one liners. A staple of classic Bond films that came back in the later Daniel Craig era, these cheesy yet undeniably enjoyable lines come after Bond has dispatched his foe in a creative or unforeseen manor. When Bond shoots a man with a harpoon gun; "I think he got the point" when he crushes his foe in a printing press; "they'll print anything these days" and when he commits the downright cartoonish act of inflating a man like a balloon in Roger Moore's Live and Let Die; "He always did have an inflated opinion of himself". Bond films have a tradition of creating unique and memorable deaths purely to give 007 new reasons to quip, and this is a tradition that audiences never "expect to die".

M

The leader of MI6, and the authority for Bond to inevitably disobey.

James Bond follows in the long Hollywood tradition of agents, cops or spies, who play by their own rules, blaze their own trail, and will otherwise do anything they need to get the job done with their rebellious spirit. It's a well-worn and well-used trope, but the rebel ultimately means nothing unless they have something to rebel against, and that is-where. MI6's head agent M. enters into the James Bond formula. Whether it be Bernard Lee, Dame Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, or one of the many other actors who have played 007's boss, M. is a crucial counterpoint to Bond, showcasing why his skills and antics are necessary, while also grounding the character by showcasing that even he can be chewed out and demoted.

The most fleshed out version of M. to date is likely Dame Judi Dench's portrayal of the character, which stretched all the way from the Pierce Brosnan era of the 90s to the Daniel Craig era in the 2010's. It was in her final portrayal of the character in Skyfall however, that she got to really showcase her acting chops and delve into M.'s history with MI6 and the psychology behind James Bond's long-time commander and occasional mentor. An agent who risks their life, and the one who sends them to near certain death will always have a tense and complicated relationship, but no matter the actors in each role, M. and Bond showcase that that dynamic can also include some softer, more emotional moments.

The Locales

Nearly every continent on Earth has been touched by James Bond, but there's still some ground to cover.

Ever since his very first film in 1962, James Bond has been a globe trotter at heart. The original Bond film opens not in England, where the intrepid agent calls his home, but instead in Jamaica, setting the tone right from the start that James Bond adventures will take place anywhere and everywhere. From Russia (with love) to Licence to Kill's Mexican vistas to Casino Royale's Montenegro casinos, James Bond has been to some truly jaw-dropping and visually stunning locations. This passport filling style of film-making also allows for each of Bond's missions to have a unique on-screen feel and appearance, creating a film series capable of still feeling fresh even after 25 films.

Of course, not all settings are created equal and with over 2 dozen outings for 007 future Bond films will need to stretch further to find new and visually distinct locations. The globe hopping possibly reached its apex already in Moonraker when James Bond hopped right off the globe and into orbit. Moonraker's sci-fi inspired tone and interstellar setting definitely makes it one of 007's most entertaining and out there destinations, but it is likely that audiences prefer that their favorite spy sticks to planet earth going forward.

Q

The smarter, warmer half of MI6's top brass, and one of Bond's greatest allies.

If M. is a foil to Bond then Q is nothing but a supportive ally to the secret agent. MI6's resident quartermaster and the inventor of all of James Bond's iconic weapons, armaments and gadgets, Q, is one of the few characters to be present in nearly every Bond film (only missing three) and, as such, is one of James Bond's most prominent and notable supporting characters. Known for his immense intellect, playful humor, and his ability to provide a bond with exactly what hell needs on every mission, Q is a highlight of every film's first act.

While played by the likes of Peter Burton, John Cleese and Ben Whishaw, the role of Q is best associated with Desmond Llewelyn. Llewelyn first appeared in the second Bond film From Russia With Love and comfortably stayed in his role at MI6 all the way until passing the mantle to Cleese in 1999's The World is Not Enough. This amazing stretch gives Llewelyn the honor of being the actor present in the most Bond film's of all time, starring in 17 out of 007's 25 big screen outings. While the first two Daniel Craig bond films dropped Q and his gadgets for a more grounded approach, hopefully the next reboot of bond recognizes that 007's quartermaster and longtime friend brings more to the table than just his toys.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Runtime 115 minutes

The Bond Girls

Sometimes allies, sometimes enemies, always Bond's greatest weakness.

Every mission, every exotic locale, and every life or death threat for James Bond also means a new strong and capable woman with whom he will inevitably become smitten. Bond's love interests have been prominent fixtures of every single outing for the super spy and fill every role from damsel, to badass ally, to villain, what it means to be a 'Bond Girl' is a fluid and changing existence that some argue needs to be cut, while others think should merely be more tightly defined.

By far the best Bond Girls are the ones who can provide a challenge to Bond and have their own agency in the story. While characters like the laughably named Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards) are usually portrayed as damsels, such as Eva Green's Vesper Lynd, showcase more agency in the story, and enough wit and charm to rival Bond himself. Indeed, Casino Royale is largely based around subverting the traditional Bond Girl stereotype of being a one-off fling, and portrays a real tangible connection between Vesper and 007, revealing hidden depths to both our protagonist and this adventures Bond Girl. Of course, this connection is used to tragically hurt Bond later on in the film, but overall, Bond Girl's have been trending towards more well-rounded and compelling characters and their future in the Bond franchise is looking up.