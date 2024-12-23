Spanning six decades and counting without ever leaving the conversation in any kind of significant way, Eon's James Bond series is the best movie franchise in history. Based on Ian Fleming's books about a British gentleman spy, the series at its best aims, first and foremost, to entertain. Bond films are sometimes bombastic, sometimes a little more grounded. Sometimes their plots are rather simple; often they're endearingly convoluted. This is a series largely defined by screen spectacle, and thrilling scenes that stay in the zeitgeist. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Goldfinger's North American release (the film is often considered the series' gold standard), this is a countdown of the most iconic, heart-pounding, sometimes quite funny or sexy scenes that have made Bond a pop-culture giant without peer. These are the greatest moments in all of Bond movie history, full stop.

12 The Tanker Chase

'Licence to Kill' (1989)

Close

"Don't you want to know why?" Kicking things off here with the most technically impressive sequence of what's arguably the most underrated of all Bond films. Longtime Bond director John Glen's Licence to Kill is an uncommonly stripped-down revenge tale, on top of being the most violent Bond film by far. Timothy Dalton is excellent here, as Bond seeks vengeance upon a powerful drug lord (Robert Davi).

The early stretches of Licence to Kill clearly took inspiration from cop shows like Miami Vice, but the final set piece of the film is more like Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. It's a prolonged affair by land and by air, soaked in fire and blood. That it all maintains that sense of wit and toeing a line of plausability that makes Bond Bond just goes to show how firm a grip Glen had on this franchise, and how well Dalton embodied this character.

Your changes have been saved Licence to Kill James Bond goes rogue to seek revenge against drug lord Franz Sanchez after his friend Felix Leiter is brutally attacked and left for dead. Stripped of his license to kill, Bond infiltrates Sanchez’s organization, navigating a dangerous world of deception and betrayal. As he gains Sanchez’s trust, Bond meticulously dismantles the drug empire from within. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

11 Bond Discovers Jill Masterson's Corpse

'Goldfinger' (1964)

Image via United Artists

The third outing in the Eon series, Goldfinger is the moment a popular series of movies became an unprecedented phenomenon. Released in December of 1964 to positive reviews, enormous box-office, and even an Academy Award win, the comic thriller established the Bond formula and made Sean Connery the most famous actor on the planet.

Goldfinger differs a fair amount from Fleming's book of the same name, and it's all for the better. Fleming's clever story is given a much more cinematic sense of urgency. Case in point is the iconic moment of Bond discovering the gold-painted corpse of Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe)'s henchwoman Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton). It's meant to send a message. It's morbid and impossibly alluring, just like this series in general. </