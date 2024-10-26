James Bond is a character that has been reinvented many times, allowing each generation of filmmakers and cinephiles to feel like they have some ownership of the franchise. The original version of the character that was imagined by Ian Fleming in his novel Casino Royale was that of a cold-blooded assassin who held a very cynical opinion regarding the world. However, the tone of the franchise was significantly lightened over its many years in existence.

Many Bond films are silly, and downright ridiculous, as they have completely thrown all notion of feasibility out the window. While that doesn’t mean that these Bond films still can’t have terrific performances, it does make it more challenging for those that want a straightforward narrative that checks off all logical loopholes by the time that it wraps up. Here are the ten most convoluted James Bond movie plots.

10 ‘Spectre’ (2015)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Spectre had a very difficult task ahead of it, as it had to combine the darker tone that had been established in the first few films with Daniel Craig with a somewhat more fun style reflective of the Roger Moore era. Although Sam Mendes is generally a director who knows how to keep things tightly edited, Spectre is quite overwhelming; it was the longest film in the franchise until Tomorrow Never Dies surpassed it six years later.

Spectre does try to dig into more of Bond’s family lineage that had been revealed in Skyfall, but fails to paint a complete portrayal of his backstory. While the notion of bringing back the iconic villain Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) was an interesting way to tie it to the past, Spectre really missed the mark when it tried to explain that he was Bond’s vengeful, malicious adopted brother.

9 ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Tomorrow Never Dies was one of the few Bond films that tried to draw a parallel to recent events, as it examined the direct impact of “fake news” stories and the ramifications they had on international conflicts. While many of Bond’s greatest villains were interested in taking over the world or unleashing a deadly weapon, Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) was a news media mogul who was trying to create tension between the United Kingdom and China.

Although Pryce gives a performance that is deliciously entertaining, it makes no sense how Carver would have amassed so many resources, and why he seems to be so personally vindictive towards M (Judi Dench). Nonetheless, Tomorrow Never Dies did shed a spotlight on the evils of right wing extremism, which has made it age very well in comparison to some of the other installments that are just silly.

8 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

The World Is Not Enough is by far the most tonally inconsistent of any Bond film, as it includes some of the darkest moments in the entire franchise with completely ridiculous jokes that feel like they may have been better suited for an Austin Powers movie. The crux of the film centers on an evil oil baroness (Sophia Marceau), who wants to strike at M and take down MI6.

The World Is Not Enough is sadly not focused enough to center on the revenge story, as the relationship between Pierce Brosnan’s Bond and the nuclear physicist Dr. Chrismas Jones (Denise Richards) is among the worst of the entire series. Although many Bond films have some embarrassing moments, the line “Christmas only comes once a year” is by far one of the worst moments of dialogue that the franchise has ever incorporated.

7 ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

You Only Live Twice was a massive step up in terms of scale for the Bond franchise, as it aimed to have some sort of finality to the way that it framed Sean Connery’s final conflict with the agents of SPECTRE. Although SPECTRE had been a thorn in Bond’s side ever since he first came into conflict with the evil organization in Dr. No, You Only Live Twice featured an epic showdown at an operations base in Japan.

You Only Live Twice may have been too ambitious for its own good, as SPECTRE would once again be used as the villains in the next film. While there are some problematic aspects of many Bond films, the depiction of Japanese culture in You Only Live Twice is something that many fans of the series would simply like to forget ever happened.

6 ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ (1971)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Diamonds Are Forever was an early example of franchise course correction gone wrong. After fans of the series had been divided in their opinion of George Lazenby’s performance in the more artistic installment On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, EON managed to convinced Connery to reprise his role as Bond in Diamonds Are Forever, despite the suggestion that You Only Live Twice would be the last time he appeared as the character.

Diamonds Are Forever featured a Las Vegas nightclub, a moon rover, and a resurrected Blofeld within a ridiculous plot that felt haphazard in all the wrong ways. It was evident that Connery was not as invested in the plot, as he delivers what is easily the worst performance he’s given in any of his appearances as Bond. It’s frankly a shame that Diamonds Are Forever marked the conclusion of his era of the EON franchise.

5 ‘Casino Royale’ (1967)

Directed by Joseph McGrath, Robert Parrish, John Huston, Ken Hughes, and Val Guest

Casino Royale isn’t always even considered to be an official Bond film, as it is one of the two films in the series that were not made with EON Productions and the Broccoli family. Although the original novel was a dark and gritty origin story for the character, the first theatrical version of Casino Royale was an outright parody that featured multiple actors in the role of Bond.

Casino Royale was one of the first outright spoof movies, and in some ways may have laid the groundwork for future classics like The Naked Gun franchise and Airplane! That being said, it’s simply not a good comedy, and the disrespectful depiction of Fleming’s most acclaimed novel has ensured that Casino Royale is nearly erased from any actual recounting of the franchise. It is unfortunately the only Bond film that features Woody Allen in it.

4 ‘Die Another Day’ (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Despite some solid action scenes, Die Another Day felt like an attempt to go bigger, but not necessarily smarter with the franchise. Although it was unfortunate that Brosnan was not able to have a better send off, the negative reception to Die Another Day may have inspired both EON and the Broccoli family to take a more gritty, serious direction with the series when Craig was cast in the new version of Casino Royale.

3 ‘Octopussy’ (1983)

Directed by John Glen

Octopussy has one of the best opening scenes in any Bond film, but unfortunately, it all goes downhill from there. Moore has always been an actor who has great comic timing, but towards the run of his Bond films, the franchise started to feel closer in tone to other 1980s comedies than anything resembling the real espionage within the original novels. There’s relatively little reason for Bond to even be in the movie, as he seems to stumble into most of the evil conspiracies, rather than actually doing any detective work for himself.

Octopussy is infamously known as the film in which Moore’s Bond disguises himself as a clown, which seems like something that Connery or Craig would never allow themselves to do under any circumstances. It also features Bond flying in a hot air balloon, as the absence of his signature Aston Martin is sorely felt.

2 ‘A View to a Kill’ (1985)

Directed by John Glen

A View to a Kill put an end to Moore’s run as Bond with one of the silliest movie sequels imaginable. Much of the camp involved in the film was because of its main villain, Max Zorin, who was played in a ridiculous performance by Christopher Walken. Although EON initially approached the rock superstar David Bowie for the part, Walken did a performance that was so silly that it made his work in Wayne’s World 2 or Batman Returns look “toned down” in comparison.

Zorin is the product of a Nazi experiment who wants to destroy the United States economy, and flies around in a giant blimp that ejects his minions to their death. The film got so goofy that the franchise opted to go a much darker direction when Timothy Dalton was hired as Moore’s replacement for The Living Daylights.

1 ‘Moonraker’ (1979)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Moonraker is certainly a response to the success of Star Wars in 1977, as every studio was desperate to make their own space movie after it became evident that science fiction films could be massively successful at the box office. Although the year also saw the release of Paramount Pictures’ Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Walt Disney’s The Black Hole, EON became the box office champ when it managed to send Bond to space in Moonraker.

Moonraker is ironically based on one of the best books in Fleming’s series, but the film has almost little to no relation to the original story. The book was a relatively grounded Cold War thriller about the access to important technology, but the film was a campy space adventure that saw Bond trying to stop an evil fascist from launching a space station.

