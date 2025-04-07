James Bond may be heading into bold new territory—with an Oscar-winning director at the helm. During a recent masterclass in Paris, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban director Alfonso Cuarón confirmed he’s in talks to direct the next iteration of the long running Bond franchise, with the 26th film the most important in the series' history — the first since Amazon MGM Studios acquired the creative control to the character. Cuarón told the audience at the Paris Cinema Club:

“There is indeed THIS project under discussion, and I have the desire — if it happens — to revisit this story in my own way.”

The acclaimed filmmaker’s comments, first shared by X user @Simon___Robert, come as Amazon is seeking to reshape the future of its newly acquired spy franchise. While casting and plot details remain under wraps — obviously, it's all very new and doesn't have a script — industry insiders have hinted at a “fresh, exotic” reboot of the Bond brand—and bringing Cuarón aboard would certainly signal that intention.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Cuarón has been approached to direct a Bond film. Speaking at the 2024 Marrakech Film Festival, the director recalled turning down the opportunity in the past. “Ages ago I was offered a Bond film,” he said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, cool. Maybe Bond. I am going to do one.’ And then when the process started and I was going to shoot all the dialogue and stuff, there was a [separate] team doing all the action scenes. It kind of felt very weird.”

Cuarón added that a conversation with filmmaker Joel Coen helped him decide to walk away at the time. “Joel said, ‘It probably falls into the category of a film I want to watch but not do.’ There I learned the lesson that some films I prefer to watch and not do.” But evidently, his perspective has shifted—now he seems ready to step into 007’s world on his own terms.

Where Do I Know Alfonso Cuarón From?

Cuarón is no stranger to franchise filmmaking, having designed and defined the world of Harry Potter with his atmospheric, stylish and critically beloved third installment in 2004. Since then, he’s directed modern classics like Children of Men and Roma, the latter earning him his second Academy Award for Best Director. Bond would also reunite the director with longtime collaborator David Heyman, the producer of Prisoner of Azkaban, who has been put in charge of producing the films alongside Amy Pascal.

Stay tuned for updates as the project develops.

Source: X, Variety