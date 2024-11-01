The James Bond franchise has survived as long as it has because of its great villains, as 007 would not be nearly as compelling of a character if he did not have a strong opponent to face off with. While many of the Bond films are rather interchangeable when it comes to their plots, the strongest entries in the series tend to have truly interesting antagonists that challenge 007 on an emotional, physical, and psychological level.

The Bond series has drawn in some truly fantastic actors to appear as Bond villains, as it seems like many of Hollywood's most acclaimed stars would revel in the opportunity to be a truly menacing opponent. Even some of the more convoluted entries in the series are made more entertaining as a result of their supporting cast. Here are ten James Bond movie villain performances that were perfect.

10 Jonathan Pryce, ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Character: Elliot Carver

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Tomorrow Never Dies featured Academy Award nominated actor Jonathan Pryce in the role of Elliot Carver, a ruthless media mogul who attempts to use the power of propaganda to start a conflict between the United Kingdom and China by creating false reports. Although Pryce is an acclaimed actor with many great performances on his resume, Tomorrow Never Dies allowed him to chew the scenery as a truly reprehensible character.

Carver succeeds as a character because he feels far more realistic than the SPECTRE agents and overpowered evil scientists that Bond faced off with in some of the earlier installments in the series. In fact, the notion of a media influencer using “fake news” to spread division feels even more relevant today than it was when Tomorrow Never Dies was initially released in theaters during the packed summer movie season of 1997.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Release Date December 11, 1997 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Pierce Brosnan , Jonathan Pryce Michelle Yeoh , Teri Hatcher , Ricky Jay , Götz Otto Runtime 119 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Bruce Feirstein Tagline The Man. The Number. The License...are all back. Website http://www.jamesbond.com/ Expand

Watch on Prime Video

9 Christopher Walken, ‘A View To A Kill’ (1985)

Character: Max Zorin

Image via MGM

A View To A Kill is one of the most ridiculous Bond movies ever, but it did feature a delightfully evil performance from Christopher Walken as Max Zorin, a deranged product of a Nazi experiment who wants to use a super powered blimp to collapse the United States economy. While Walken is known for giving eccentric performances, Zorin may be the single silliest character in the entire Bond franchise.

A View To A Kill would not work without Walken, as Roger Moore began to show signs in the film that he was no longer enthusiastic about playing the character. While the campiness might be too overwhelming for those expecting a slightly more grounded spy story, Walken brings such a delightfully ruthless demeanor that A View To A Kill can be appreciated as a pure work of farce that pokes fun at itself.

A View to a Kill Release Date May 24, 1985 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Tanya Roberts , Grace Jones , Patrick Macnee , Patrick Bauchau Runtime 131 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Richard Maibaum , Michael G. Wilson Expand

Rent on Amazon

8 Donald Pleasence, ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967)

Character: Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Image via United Artists

You Only Live Twice was the first film to prominently feature the character of Ernst Starvo Blofeld, the head of SPECTRE who was responsible for orchestrating many of the other villains that had appeared in the other films starring Sean Connery. The beloved Halloween star Donald Pleassence would get the opportunity to appear as Blofeld in the subsequent films, but You Only Live Twice certainly offered him the most thrilling role, as the film centers on a climactic battle between MI6 and SPECTRE.

Pleasence is great as a more subtle type of Bond villain, as Blofeld is a villain who prefers pulling the strings as opposed to actually putting himself in harm’s way during the middle of a fight. The performance may be best known as serving as the loose inspiration for Mike Myers’ role as Dr. Evil in the Austin Powers franchise.

You Only Live Twice Release Date June 13, 1967 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Sean Connery , Akiko Wakabayashi , Mie Hama , Tetsurô Tanba , Teru Shimada , Karin Dor Runtime 117 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Harold Jack Bloom , Roald Dahl Tagline You Only Live Twice...and "TWICE" is the only way to live! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/2347/You-Only-Live-Twice/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

7 Joseph Wiseman, ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Character: Julius No

Image via United Artists

Dr. No was the very first Bond film, and thankfully it offered 007 with a truly menacing villain during his first adventure. Joseph Wiseman took on the role of Dr. Julius No, a highly intelligent scientist who was employed by SPECTRE to develop secret weapons that could result in violent devastation.

Wiseman’s performance is great because he represents an intellectual superiority complex that serves as the direct opposite of 007; while Dr. No feels that his intelligence grants him the ability to be cruel, 007 understands that the abilities that he possesses give him a responsibility to help those in need. Wiseman certainly deserves credit for establishing a precedent that all future 007 villains would have to conform to, which may be why the franchise continues to be just as popular as it always was over six decades since Dr. No was first released.

Dr. No A resourceful British government agent seeks answers in a case involving the disappearance of a colleague and the disruption of the American space program. Release Date October 7, 1962 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , ursula andress , Joseph Wiseman , Jack Lord , Bernard Lee , Anthony Dawson Runtime 110 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Berkely Mather , Ian Fleming , Terence Young Tagline NOW meet the most extraordinary gentleman spy in all fiction! Website http://www.mgm.com/#/our-titles/566/Dr.-No Expand

Rent on Amazon

6 Sean Bean, ‘Goldeneye’ (1995)

Character: Alec Trevelyan

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

Goldeneye was a brilliant relaunched for the 007 franchise, as director Martin Campbell was able to make the series action-packed and exciting again during the renaissance of action cinema in the 1990s. Although the scale of the series was certainly enhanced, Goldeneye also offered Pierce Brosnan’s 007 with a more personal villain, as the villain Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean) was a former MI6 agent known as “006.”

Goldeneye was able to tell a more intimate story about the ramifications of duty, as the personal relationship that had existed between Trevelyan and Bond makes it more difficult for them to face off with one another when the former’s evil plan is revealed. Although Bean is a highly decorated actor with many strong performances on his resume, Goldeneye may be the most terrifying that he has ever been allowed to be on screen.

GoldenEye Release Date November 16, 1995 Director Martin Campbell Cast Pierce Brosnan , Sean Bean , Izabella Scorupco , Famke Janssen , Joe Don Baker , judi dench Runtime 130 minutes Writers Ian Fleming , Michael France , Jeffrey Caine , Bruce Feirstein

Watch on Prime Video

5 Yaphet Kotto, ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Character: Mr. Big

Image via MGM

Live and Let Die was a strong stylistic deviation from the rest of the Bond series, as it was deeply inspired by blacksploitation and neo-noir crime cinema of the early 1970s. Moore’s version of Bond was sent to New Orleans to deal with a powerful mafia figure known as “Mr. Big,” played in a standout supporting performance by the legendary character actor Yaphet Kotto.

While his credits include everything from Midnight Run to the original Alien, Kotto plays a critical role in Live and Let Die, which easily ranks among his best work. While Moore’s Bond films tend to be slightly more comical in nature, Kotto was able to bring a genuine sense of menace and ambiguity to his scenes that made for a slightly scary, unnerving entry that stands as one of the most unique 007 adventures of all-time.

Live and Let Die Release Date June 27, 1973 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Yaphet Kotto , Jane Seymour , Clifton James , Julius Harris , Geoffrey Holder Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Tom Mankiewicz , Ian Fleming Expand

Rent on Apple TV

4 Robert Shaw, ‘From Russia With Love’ (1964)

Character: Donald Grant

Image via United Artists

From Russia With Love is one of the more grounded entries in the Bond series, as it explored a more realistic premise in which 007 was forced to contend with assassins during the height of the Cold War between the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union. Among the enemies that he faces off with is the ruthless hitman Donald Grant, played in a transformative performance by Robert Shaw.

Grant is one of the few villains that is 007’s intellectual and physical equal, resulting in some of the most ruthless hand-to-hand combat scenes in the history of the franchise. Although From Russia With Love is a film that fit very nicely into the trajectory of Connery’s Bond films, it has stood up as a genuinely great Cold War spy thriller in its own right because of how captivating Shaw’s performance as Grant was.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Runtime 115 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Ian Fleming Expand

Rent on Amazon

3 Gert Fröbe, ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Character: Auric Goldfinger

Image via MGM

Goldfinger is one of the most influential films within the Bond franchise, as the great performances and clever plot allowed the series to finally come into its own. Although much of the fun of Goldfinger is seeing Bond utilize different gadgets and visit exotic locations, he also faced off with a truly menacing villain in Auric Goldfinger, the callous billionaire played brilliantly by the German actor Gert Fröbe.

Goldfinger works as a character because he is the exact opposite of Bond; he is a liar, cheater, and abuser who wants nothing but to amass power and intimidate people. While there are moments in which Goldfinger’s plan seems like it actually may pan out in his favor, this just makes it even more exciting when Bond finds a way to foil it, and once again saves the day and gets the girl.

Goldfinger (1964) Release Date September 20, 1964 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Honor Blackman , Gert Fröbe , Shirley Eaton , Tania Mallet , Harold Sakata Runtime 112 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Paul Dehn , Ian Fleming Tagline James Bond is back in action! Everything he touches turns to excitement! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/760/Goldfinger/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

2 Mads Mikkelsen, ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Character: Le Chiffre

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Casino Royale served as a total reboot of the Bond franchise, as it told 007’s origin story for the first time with Daniel Craig stepping in to take on the role. The legendary Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen took on the role of Le Chiffre, the ruthless terrorist banker who faces off with Bond in a high stakes poker tournament.

Le Chiffre is one of the most intimidating villains in the Bond franchise because he is vulnerable, as he is well aware that any error on his part could result in his employers lashing out at him. In addition to a highly disturbing scene in which he tortures 007, Le Chiffre is also responsible for orchestrating the death of Vesper Lyn (Eva Green), one of the most tragic events in the entire series that fundamentally reshapes Bond’s attitudes and perspective on both long term relationships and the merits of his service to MI6.

Watch on Paramount Plus

1 Javier Bardem, ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Character: Raoul Silva

Image Via Sony

Skyfall is a film that celebrates the legacy of the Bond franchise, as it merged the darker, more realistic tone that had emerged with Casino Royale and incorporated elements of classic espionage that felt like a tribute to the Connery era. It would make sense that a film as important as Skyfall would need a truly ruthless villain, and Javier Bardem certainly delivered the goods with his terrifying performance as the cyberterrorist Raoul Silva.

Silva is essentially a dark version of what Bond could become, as he was a former MI6 agent that turned against the agency in order to get revenge on M (Judi Dench), who he feels betrayed him and left him to die in the field. Bardem’s performance was immensely praised, and even earned him Best Supporting Actor nominations at the BAFTA, SAG, and Critic’s Choice Awards.

Skyfall

James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost. Release Date October 25, 2012 Director Sam Mendes Cast Ralph Fiennes , Naomie Harris , Berenice Marlohe Daniel Craig , judi dench , Javier Bardem Runtime 143 Main Genre Action Writers Neal Purvis , Robert Wade , John Logan , Ian Fleming Studio MGM / Sony Pictures Tagline Daniel Craig is James Bond! Expand

Watch on Prime Video

KEEP READING: 10 Horror Movie Sequels That Took Things Too Far