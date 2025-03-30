As a new millennium loomed on the horizon, the century's greatest film franchise surged in popularity. Following a critically underrated and commercially meh Timothy Dalton era, the Pierce Brosnan era of movies ushered in something of a golden age across media. The Brosnan age was distinctly action-heavy, generally just the right amount of gritty and outlandish, funny and straight-faced. Brosnan was a consistently brilliant Bond who took everything just seriously enough.

There's a long-standing reasoning, referenced multiple times by Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, even, that the Bond pictures are always only as good as their villains. While it's not perhaps quite as black-and-white and proportionate as all that, there's certainly a core of truth in the notion. The villains of the Brosnan era paid tribute to the larger-than-life personalities that made the classic Bond pictures so memorable, while the characterizations across screenwriting and performance evolved for a more modern world. The following ranks every main villain of the Brosnan James Bond pictures from worst to best.

4 Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens)

'Die Another Day' (2002)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

"You see, Mr. Bond, you can't kill my dreams. But my dreams can kill you. Time to face destiny." Though there's no comparing it to the lowest points of most franchises (compare this to, say, The Marvels, or The Flash), Die Another Day fully deserves its reputation as one of the weakest movies in a franchise with admittedly remarkable quality control. After a solid-enough first act that feels fairly familiar, it's an uncommonly weightless, CGI-soaked affair that veers too hard into sci-fi and half-hearted homage that feels like memberberries before memberberries.The main villain, it also must be said, is a misfire, perhaps the worst in the entire series.

The son of iconic British actors Robert Stephens and Maggie Smith, Toby Stephens has delivered solid-enough performances elsewhere, and surely this has plenty to do with the writing and direction, but there's no way around the fact that he's cheesing and often cringe, never intimidating, as a billionaire playboy with a space laser. Brosnan was, as always, perfect here, despite the film's shortcomings. It's too bad there's not much of a hero-villain dynamic to speak of.