In the 1960s, a cinematic phenomenon unlike any other was born. Based on the gentleman spy created by author Ian Fleming, the James Bond films were successful from the jump, initially snowballing in success with each release. So much of this is thanks to Sean Connery's dashing and dangerous performance, which was fully formed from the start. Credit must also be given to the producers for a level of quality control that would generally continue in subsequent decades.

We're talking prime '60s Bond here; all of these films are fun as hell, and can be revisited over and over. But which one is the most purely entertaining and rewatchable of all? The following list only discusses the central Eon series. Unstructured spin-off bad drug trip parody film Casino Royale from 1967 isn't even watchable the first time, much less worthy of being revisited. There, that's all you need to know. Here's every '60s Eon Bond movie, ranked by rewatchability.

6 'You Only Live Twice' (1967)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

"Konbanwa!" Thunderball was a huge hit, a downright historic box-office success, so perhaps it makes sense that producers doubled down on its positive and negative aspects in the follow-up: things like gorgeous widescreen photography, bigger action set pieces, a wackier tone and occasionally clumsy plotting.

Many in the Bond fandom hold You Only Live Twice in high esteem, and there's a lot to enjoy and even admire here, but the first face-to-face meeting of Bond and nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld should have been more emotionally gripping and personal. In terms of visual and narrative beats, You Only Live Twice is nearly as influential as Goldfinger, but a clunky script and visibly disinterested star (Connery was reportedly very unhappy on set and anxious to leave the franchise), it's not as gratifying to re-watch as the gold standard. Still, it's fun and spectacular. Ken Adam's volcano lair is MVP here, truly one of the greatest feats in all of production design history. Even by today's standards, it's a rare kind of spectacle that makes one do a double take.

5 'Dr. No' (1962)

Directed by Terence Young