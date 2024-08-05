To say the first quarter of the 21st century has seen some of the highest and lowest points of the James Bond franchise would be an understatement, and let's face it: this isn't a series known for understatement. Ian Fleming's super spy (one of the best heroes in film history) has appeared in one outing starring Pierce Brosnan, and five starring Daniel Craig, so far this millennium. The better ones like Casino Royale and Skyfall, represent the most iconic and enduringly popular of all film heroes at his best and most commanding; still, this is the same century in which Bond drove an invisible car, and overall Craig's tenure suffered from something of an indentity crisis.

Though one couldn't say the 21st century has given us nothing but Bond bangers, the world's most famous spy remains a pop culture giant with a singular mystique. It's easy to still be deeply intrigued about where things will go from here. This is every James Bond movie of the 21st century, ranked from worst to best.

6 'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

Directed by Marc Forster

Quantum of Solace and Die Another Day are, by some distance, the two worst films in the Eon series. It may be more traditional to rank the utterly absurd and notorious Die Another Day dead last, but there were things about that movie worth recommending. Scraped together during a writers' strike with the misguided intention of emulating the thriving Bourne franchise, Quantum of Solace is $230 million of absolutely nothing. Craig's performance hits a few interesting and unexpected beats; everything else is just noise here.

The plot sees a revenge-obsessed Bond follow a trail left by his dead beloved, Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), a trail that leads to Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric) in the Bolivian desert. Amalric, unforgettable in The Diving Bell and the Butterfly a year prior, is the franchise's least intimidating villain, and the poorly edited and executed, almost non-stop action is nearly impossible to follow at times. It begs the ages-old question: who the hell thought it was a good idea to hire the director of Finding Neverland to blend Bond and Bourne? Roger Ebert said it best in a blistering review: "OK, I'll say it. Never again. Don't ever let this happen again to James Bond. "Quantum of Solace" is his 22nd film and he will survive it, but for the 23rd it is necessary to go back to the drawing board and redesign from the ground up." Fortunately, that's exactly what transpired.

5 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Die Another Day is a circus. This series had more than dabbled in the outlandish before 2002; hell, bond had been to space. It's perfectly fine for this decades-long male fantasy to be outlandish at times, but this farce (complete with an invisible car and a "yo mama" joke) makes Moonraker look like Zero Dark Thirty. Pierce Brosnan was always a great Bond (Roger Ebert called him the best since Connery, playing his choices in finding both seriousness and humor in the character) and this weightless actioner that sees Bond face off against a playboy with a space laser plays like unfunny parody rather than the respectful sendoff the actor deserved.

There are a few things about the movie that work, though: Halle Berry (fresh off an Oscar win) and Rosamund Pike are terrific additions to the long, complex legacy of Bond girls, and though her cameo is jarring, Madonna's title track is an electroclash banger that's better now than it was in 2002.

4 'Spectre' (2015)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes' second Bond film had the damned unenviable task of following Skyfall, a pop-culture leviathan rivaled only within the series by, say, Goldfinger, maybe GoldenEye to a lesser extent. The unqualified triumph pretty much gave producers and filmmakers carte blanche, resulting in an entertaining film that tries to do way too much. The 148-minute runtime was a series record (only beaten by successor No Time to Die) and the sillier elements (one-liners, gadgets) were at odds with menace and morbidity.

At the level of news leading up to the film's release, it was a thrill to hear two-time Oscar winner Christolph Waltz was joining the franchise; ultimately the reveal of nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld was convoluted and underwhelming. And though no one could label Léa Seydoux as anything less than one of the finest actresses alive, the Craig films' efforts to give Bond another love story on the level of Tracy or Vesper just didn't work; the writing was never there to support it. As was the case with Skyfall, Mendes' direction on a purely technical level is never less than stunning; most of the action is among the best in the franchise.

3 'No Time to Die' (2021)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Despite one of the series' weakest and most inconsequential villains, the long-delayed, massively-budgeted No Time to Die is mostly a very good James Bond movie. By design, Craig's epic-length swan song (which sees Bond come out of retirement at the encouragement of Jeffrey Wright's Felix Leiter, to face a techno villain played by Rami Malek) has some of the most impressive production values in a series that has never skimped on those (much like another British series, Harry Potter). With a graceful and imposing presence matched with wry humor, Lashana Lynch is absolutely a highlight here as the lethal new 007—and along those lines, No Time to Die modernizes the franchise in a way that's fun and playful, not overtly political. For the most part, it's a smashing blend of outlandish and gritty elements.

Then, the ending happens. It just doesn't work. At the end of the monumentally difficult years of 2020 and 2021, it felt exceptionally dour and even punishing to see the world's most famous and enduring film hero die—what's more, getting a bunch of bombs dropped on his head in almost comical framing. Maybe there's a way killing James on film could have worked (it's hard to think of how), but this all just felt rushed, telegraphed and unearned. This is pure speculation, but if the movie ended on any kind of an upbeat or at least exciting note (at a time when audiences were starved for upbeat escapism), maybe the handsomely crafted No Time to Die would have grossed more than $774 million (not a paltry sum, but a far cry from its immediate predecessors' hauls).

2 'Skyfall' (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Following the nothing burger that was Quantum of Solace, Bond slipped back into the shadows for four years before the franchise re-emerged with a kind of emotionally charged spectacle that few franchise films have ever even aspired to. In Skyfall, a 50-year-old franchise examined its lead's head in excruciating detail for the first time ever. The massively-scaled action film (that often swerves into or at least near psychological thriller territory) pits Bond against a megalomaniacal fallen agent (Javier Bardem). In the middle of all of this is Judi Dench's M, for all intents and purposes Skyfall's principal Bond girl, delivering a career highlight performance in a role she'd always been great with.

Skyfall is pretty much every bit as great as Casino Royale, and even more spectacular (Roger Deakins was Oscar-nominated for his cinematography). Even after adjusting for inflation, this is the highest-grossing Bond film, one of the storied franchise's defining moments in culture.

1 'Casino Royale' (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Following the tsunami-surfing, nightmarish hellscape of Die Another Day (the movie made money, but the franchise's reputation took a serious hit), the Bond producers smartly went radio silent for a bit, before it was announced Bond would return, in Fleming's origin story no less, centered on a high-stakes poker game in Montenegro. It seems even more ridiculous now than it did then, but Daniel Craig's casting initially inspired some outcries...because he's blonde (really). Any kind of trepidation or doubt was silenced when Casino Royale opened in the fall of 2006.

Casino Royale was very successful financially, and its influence was felt for years and years: the gritty reboot craze would continue for some time, but no swing at it would be quite as exhilarating as Martin Campbell's spy thriller. Despite a runtime of 144 minutes (the series' longest at the time), Casino Royale is a case study in blockbuster pacing, boldly becoming a pure romance for most of act three. The Craig era would ultimately be peaks and valleys, but Casino Royale stands tall as something that was all but unprecedented: a flawlessly executed action movie with the weight of a romantic tragedy.

