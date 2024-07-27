Journalist Tom Wolfe labeled the 1970s the "Me" Decade. It was a time when the importance of community and social and political justice was shifting towards a more selfish focus on individual well-being. As a reflection of this, the predominant James Bond of the 70s, played by Sir Roger Moore KBE, was portrayed as somewhat of a playboy, exaggerated by plot lines laden with sexual innuendo and over-the-top action sequences. Most can agree, that of all the actors to have played Bond, Moore's version was the furthest removed from the original character created by British author Ian Fleming.

Unlike his predecessor, Sean Connery, Moore had already made quite a name for himself in the acting world. His roles as Simon Templar in The Saint and later Lord Brett Sinclair in The Persuaders led to him becoming one of the highest paid television actors in the world. Moore's well established persona, particularly within the crime-fighting genre, was probably why audiences so readily accepted his transition into the Bond arena. With a combined box office of more than $770 million, it's clear the Bond movies of the 70s did little to quell the public's thirst for these super spy stories and here's a look at why.

5 'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

Director: Guy Hamilton

When a golden bullet etched with 007 arrives at MI6, it sets Bond (Moore) on the trail of The Man with the Golden Gun, Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee), the world's highest paid assassin. After tracking a shipment of golden bullets to Hong Kong, Bond strong-arms vital information from Scaramanga's mistress about his appearance and where to find him. As Bond closes in, Scaramanga kills a scientist and, with the aid of his dwarf assistant Nick Nack (Hervé Villechez), steals a revolutionary solar energy device. Bond's new mission is to retrieve the device before the technology is sold to the highest bidder. A thrilling chase across the orient ends in a pistol duel on the beach, but when Bond turns to fire, Scaramanga has disappeared, leading to fun-house escapades, the destruction of a solar plant and Bond's eventual exciting escape.

While The Man with the Golden Gun has an intense ending, much of the rest of the movie borders on the ridiculous. Everything about Scaramanga, from his third nipple, to his dwarf assistant to his fun house hideout, makes it impossible for any audience to take his role as a criminal mastermind seriously. The same can be said of Bond's stint at the martial arts academy, which didn't really add anything to the plot and only served as an obvious attempt to capitalize on the popularity of martial arts movies at that time.

4 'Moonraker' (1979)

Director: Lewis Gilbert

As the title suggests, Moonraker sees James Bond (Moore) spying into outer space, to investigate the midair theft of a space shuttle. Bond's investigations lead him to Drax Industries where he meets astronaut Dr. Holly Goodhead (Lois Chiles) who, it turns out, works for the CIA. The pair team up and, after a series of chases, captures and daring escapes, they uncover Drax's maniacal plot to wipe out humanity with a deadly nerve gas and then cultivate a new master race with a group of genetically perfect humans harbored safely on his space shuttles. Posing as pilots, Bond and Goodhead sneak aboard Moonraker 6, which docks with a huge space station, hidden from radar by a cloaking device. They disable the radar, allowing the troops to storm in with their space lasers blazing.

Exotic locations and fancy special effects enticed large audiences to see Moonraker on the big screen. In fact, prior to the 1990s, it was the most commercially successful Bond movie, raking in (pun intended) a cool $210 million at the global box office. However, many Fleming fans were disappointed by how far the Moonraker adaptation strayed from the original book, and considered the flashy space battles nothing more than a feeble opportunity to cash in on the Star Wars craze.

3 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

Director: Guy Hamilton

At the opening of Diamonds Are Forever, Bond (Connery) takes out the notorious Blofeld (Charles Gray) in the midst of creating surgically altered look-alikes. Bond is then sent to Las Vegas to uncover a diamond smuggling ring and becomes embroiled in a bizarre game of pass the parcel as real and fake jewels are handed from smuggler to smuggler. The trail eventually leads to a billionaire business tycoon, Willard Whyte (Jimmy Dean), and Bond breaks into his house, only to be met by Blofeld. It turns out Blofeld has been impersonating Whyte and has built a laser satellite using the smuggled diamonds to destroy the nuclear arsenal of world superpowers to create a bidding war for global nuclear supremacy. The real Blofeld finally meets his end when his mini-sub crashes into the control room on his base.

While the overly complicated plot of Diamonds Are Forever might be a turn-off for some viewers, others will revel in the constant twists and turns. Connery was reportedly paid $1.25 million (an amount unheard of in those days) to return as Bond and this high fee meant cutting back on special effects. As impressive as the bright lights of Vegas may be, they aren't really a match for the spectacular Bond stunts in exotic locales fans have come to expect.

2 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Director: Guy Hamilton

In Live and Let Die, after the mysterious deaths of three British agents monitoring a dictator named Kanga, Bond (Moore) is sent to investigate. This leads him to a gangster with the highly original name of Mr Big (Yaphet Kotto) who, it turns out, is actually the dictator Kanga in disguise. As the plot unfolds, Bond learns that Kanga is producing heroin on a small island and protecting the poppy fields by exploiting the local's fear of voodoo and the occult. After dodging henchmen, gators and sharks, Bond puts an end to Kanga by forcing him to swallow a gas pellet, which makes him literally blow up like a balloon.

Live and Let Die was the first appearance of Roger Moore as Bond, at the ripe old age of 45. While his debut performance was certainly entertaining, it won't be surprising to hear that, unlike other Bond actors, Moore didn't do any of his own stunts. That brilliant scene of Bond making his escape by running over the backs of alligators is all thanks to stuntperson Ross Kananga. Extra credit needs to be given to Kananga for his bravery because, incredibly, the stunt used real reptiles.

1 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977)

Director: Lewis Gilbert

The story of The Spy Who Loved Me centers around the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads. Bond (Moore) is assigned to the mission of finding the missing subs, along with the help of KGB agent, Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach), and the two of them form a romantic connection. Their investigation leads to a rich and powerful business man named Carl Stromberg (Curd Jürgens), who lives in a specially designed Atlantian city that can submerge under the ocean. In true evil villain fashion, Stromberg plans to start a nuclear war between the US and Russia, destroying everything on the surface and leaving him to rule an underwater kingdom.

The Spy Who Loved Me offers audiences a view of a much more serious Moore. Whereas his other Bond appearances were played quite tongue-in-cheek, his tenuous relationship with Anya, particularly when she realizes he killed her former lover, is both tender and sincere. Another reason for this movie's popularity is the introduction to one of the most memorable Bond villains, the mighty metal-mouthed Jaws (Richard Kiel), who also battled Bond in Moonraker.

