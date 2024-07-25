The 1980s were a decade of transition. The Soviet Union was collapsing, the launch of MTV was changing the face of the music industry and the technological revolution was getting underway with the introduction of the World Wide Web. As is often the case, art imitates life and the 80s were also a transitional period for the James Bond franchise, with three very different actors stepping into the role (more than any other decade).

It was very much the case of out with the old and in with the new, as the suave Sir Sean Connery and debonair Sir Roger Moore both took to the screen as Bond for the final time. When Timothy Dalton followed, he came under a lot of criticism for his moody and more serious portrayal of the renowned British spy, something which, ironically, Daniel Craig as Bond earned a great deal of praise for. Unfairly for Dalton, the decade of decadence just wasn't ready to get serious, but in retrospect, his movies are the two best Bond blockbusters of the 80s.

6 'Octopussy' (1983)

Director: John Glen

When a British agent carrying a fake Fabergé egg is killed in Octopussy, MI6 suspects Russian interference and after the real egg turns up at auction, they send Bond (Moore) to investigate. Bond finds out a Russian general named Orlov (Steven Berkoff) is supplying Afghan prince Kamal Khan (Louis Jourdan) with priceless Soviet treasures which are being smuggled into the West with the help of the mysterious Octopussy (Maud Adams), and her circus troupe. This is all to fund Orlov's main operation to get a nuclear warhead onto American soil and blow up a US Airforce base. After some clowning around, Bond manages to prevent a potential Russian invasion.

While not one of the best Roger Moore Bond movies, his role in Octopussy was still in keeping with the wise-cracking playboy spy he had become known for. It's more the lack of a worthy adversary that makes this a disappointing movie. When compared with the on-screen presence of other Bond villains like Goldfinger and Blofeld, Orlov and Kahn are largely forgettable.

5 'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Director: John Glen

At the opening of A View to a Kill, Bond (Moore) recovers a microchip capable of withstanding an electromagnetic pulse. Subsequent investigations lead to a sociopathic industrialist named Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) who plans to wipe out Silicon Valley by triggering a major earthquake to gain a market monopoly. Dodging Zorin's leggy and lethal lover and bodyguard, May Day (Grace Jones), Bond manages to prevent disaster, earning the Order of Lenin from the Soviets, grateful to see the end of Zorin, who, it turns out, was a KGB agent gone rogue.

While a tech take down was an apt theme for the time, A View to a Kill was a little lacking in its delivery. Moore's last outing as Bond ended more with a whimper than a bang. The daring backdrop at the top of the Golden Gate Bridge is dampened by the rather lack lustre final fight scene and an airship being cartoonishly blown up with a bundle of dynamite. Maybe if pop icon David Bowie hadn't turned down the role of Zorin, the MTV enthralled generation might have responded differently. After all, the film's theme song by Duran Duran made it to number one in the US.

4 'Never Say Never Again' (1983)

Director: Irvin Kirshner

Never Say Never Again, sees a semi-retired Bond (Connery) called to track down the whereabouts of two stolen nuclear cruise missiles. The diabolical plot to collect an exorbitant ransom from NATO is the brainchild of SPECTRE agent Maximillian Largo (Klaus Maria Brandauer), who smuggles the missiles aboard his private yacht and heads for the Bahamas. Following a series of dangerous underwater escapades, and a romantic encounter with Largo's mistress, Domino (Kim Basinger), one of the weapons located in DC and disarmed. With one more warhead threatening the oil fields of the Middle East, Bond and his allies infiltrate Largo's lair, putting an end to his plans. MI6 wants Bond to return to active service, but he promises "never again!"

Never Say Never Again is usually referred to as an 'unofficial Bond film' because it wasn't produced by Eon, who owned the rights to Ian Flemings' works. Hence, the lack of the iconic gun barrel opening sequence and accompanying Bond theme song. The movie is essentially a remake of Thunderball and came about after a former Fleming collaborator, Kevin McClory, sued and wound up with the film rights. Regardless of how it came about, this movie that marked the legendary Connery's last tango as Bond, could not fail to make an impression.

3 'For Your Eyes Only' (1981)

Director: John Glen

When a British spy boat sinks in For Your Eyes Only, Bond (Moore) is ordered to retrieve its Automated Targeting and Tracking Communicator (ATAC) before the Soviets can get to it. Bond joins forces with Melina Havelock (Carole Bouquet), daughter of a murdered marine biologist working with MI6, and they follow the trail to a well-connected intelligence informant, Aristotle Kristatos (Julian Glover). It later turns out Kristatos is a double-agent working for the KGB, and he orders his men to relentlessly pursue Bond and Melina, even dragging them through shark-infested waters. The pair somehow manage to escape and Bond destroys the ATAC device before the Russians have the chance to claim it.

It's quite fitting that this first Bond movie of a new decade opens with the hero spy dispatching an old adversary, Blofeld, as though casting off the shadow of all the Bond films that have gone before. For Your Eyes Only certainly presented audiences with a much more realistic view of the world of espionage. The story has all the excitement and thrills of a covert operation without the heavy reliance on quirky gadgets or fanciful narratives that other films in the series were notorious for. It's the genuine and timeless nature of For Your Eyes Only that makes it one of the most rewatchable Bond movies.

2 'The Living Daylights' (1987)

Director: John Glen

The Cold War theme that proved so successful for the Bond franchise continues in The Living Daylights. After helping KGB officer Georgi Koskov (Jeroen Krabbé) defect, Bond (Dalton) is sent to investigate the revival of an old KGB policy to kill all spies, by General Pushkin (John Rhys-Davies). To ease growing tensions, Bond is ordered to track down and kill Pushkin, but a counter-plot surfaces involving embezzlement and shady arms deals that it turns out Koskov is behind. Koskov tricks his girlfriend Kara (Maryam d'Abo) into drugging Bond, then holds them both captive at a Soviet air base in Afghanistan. They manage to escape and also free a political prisoner who helps Bond take down Koskov.

For a generation that had grown up following the outlandish escapes of the devil-may-care Bond played by Moore, Dalton might be considered a little dull in comparison, but watching the films today offers a different perspective. Dalton might not have been Ian Fleming's ideal choice for Bond, but he was definitely the closest on-screen representation of the British secret agent written about in his novels. Regardless, The Living Daylights is a great spy movie with enough pace and daring stunts to captivate the audience without overshadowing a compelling story and talented cast.

1 'Licence to Kill' (1989)

Director: John Glen

In the opening scenes of Licence to Kill, Bond (Dalton) and his close friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter (David Hedison), help capture drug lord Franz Sanchez (Robet Davi) on the way to Leiter's wedding. Sanchez later escapes, and his henchmen ambush Leiter and his new wife, killing her and leaving him to be maimed by a bloodthirsty tiger shark. Desperate for vengeance, Bond defies MI6 orders and goes rogue, intent on destroying Sanchez's drug smuggling operation. Bond finds out that Sanchez's scientists have figured out a way to dissolve cocaine in petrol so it can be disguised as fuel and sold to Asian drug dealers. Things come to a climax with an explosive chase through the desert, and the destruction of three drug-laden tankers. A petrol-soaked Sanchez meets his fiery doom with a spark from Bond's cigarette lighter (a gift for being the best man at Leiters wedding.)

Licence to Kill was the first movie in the Bond franchise to be given a PG-13 rating, due to the level of violence and brutality. But rather than harm the reputation of the franchise, it only served to underline the gritty, embittered Bond character Dalton played so well. This was the second and last time Dalton appeared as 007. He did originally sign a three-movie deal, but the third ended up being scrapped due to legal issues. This probably explains the 6-year hiatus until Pierce Brosnan's Bond made his debut.

